Financial Times

UBS INVESTORS PROTEST AGAINST PAY PLAN

UBS shareholders fired a warning shot to Axel Weber, the incoming chairman, as they voted heavily against proposals by the board and top management on pay and corporate governance. link.reuters.com/dym97s

BANKS LOOK TO FARM OUT SME LENDING

Several large European banks are weighing the idea of outsourcing a portion of their core small business lending to a new crop of loan funds, in a further sign of the growth of the "shadow banking" industry in Europe. link.reuters.com/fym97s

FACEBOOK SEES VALUATION OF UP TO $95.9 BILLION

Facebook said it expected to hit a valuation of up to $95.9 billion when it debuts on Wall Street later this month, as the social networking company moved into the final stages of its hotly anticipated initial public offering. link.reuters.com/gym97s

BANKS FACE TOUGHER TRADING CAPITAL RULES

Bank trading desks face a new threat to their profitability after global regulators unveiled proposals on Thursday to force them to hold more capital against the risk of heavy losses when markets freeze. here#axzz1tSNjOsAF

DENIS O'BRIEN EXTENDS HOLDING IN INM

Denis O'Brien, Ireland's richest man, has bought a further 5 percent stake in Independent News & Media, pushing his shareholding close to the level at which he would have to make an outright bid for the company. link.reuters.com/hym97s

RBS REPAYS BILLIONS IN FUNDING TO SCHEME

Royal Bank of Scotland will on Friday announce that it has repaid 75 billion pound ($121.52 billion) of funding that was underwritten by a government credit scheme set up during the 2008 financial crisis. link.reuters.com/jym97s

($1 = 0.6172 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)