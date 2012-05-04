BRIEF-Nokia and Intel launch 5G acceleration labs
* Nokia and Intel launch 5G acceleration labs in U.S. and Finland to help operators bring 5G innovations to market
Financial Times
UBS INVESTORS PROTEST AGAINST PAY PLAN
UBS shareholders fired a warning shot to Axel Weber, the incoming chairman, as they voted heavily against proposals by the board and top management on pay and corporate governance. link.reuters.com/dym97s
BANKS LOOK TO FARM OUT SME LENDING
Several large European banks are weighing the idea of outsourcing a portion of their core small business lending to a new crop of loan funds, in a further sign of the growth of the "shadow banking" industry in Europe. link.reuters.com/fym97s
FACEBOOK SEES VALUATION OF UP TO $95.9 BILLION
Facebook said it expected to hit a valuation of up to $95.9 billion when it debuts on Wall Street later this month, as the social networking company moved into the final stages of its hotly anticipated initial public offering. link.reuters.com/gym97s
BANKS FACE TOUGHER TRADING CAPITAL RULES
Bank trading desks face a new threat to their profitability after global regulators unveiled proposals on Thursday to force them to hold more capital against the risk of heavy losses when markets freeze. here#axzz1tSNjOsAF
DENIS O'BRIEN EXTENDS HOLDING IN INM
Denis O'Brien, Ireland's richest man, has bought a further 5 percent stake in Independent News & Media, pushing his shareholding close to the level at which he would have to make an outright bid for the company. link.reuters.com/hym97s
RBS REPAYS BILLIONS IN FUNDING TO SCHEME
Royal Bank of Scotland will on Friday announce that it has repaid 75 billion pound ($121.52 billion) of funding that was underwritten by a government credit scheme set up during the 2008 financial crisis. link.reuters.com/jym97s
($1 = 0.6172 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* Nokia and Intel launch 5G acceleration labs in U.S. and Finland to help operators bring 5G innovations to market
Feb 21 Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc tested home delivery by drone in Lithia, Florida, on Monday, the first step in what the company hopes will be a move toward more automated delivery.
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Latin American currencies slipped on Tuesday after remarks by two U.S. policymakers fueled expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase next month. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Monday she would be conformable hiking rates at this point if the economy maintained its current pace. Her speech echoed comments by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker to Market News International, who said a March rate increase was an option.