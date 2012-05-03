Financial Times
KING ADMITS FAILING TO 'SHOUT' ABOUT RISK
Repairing the economy and regulating banks is "the biggest
challenge the Bank [of England] has faced for decades," Sir
Mervyn King said on Wednesday in a speech in which he conceded
for the first time he should have "shouted from the rooftops"
about risks before the financial crisis. link.reuters.com/neg97s
NEWS CORP BOARD BACKS MURDOCH
News Corp's directors on Wednesday gave Rupert
Murdoch a unanimous vote of confidence quelling speculation that
he might split his chairman and chief executive roles after a
damning parliamentary report on the group's handling of the UK
phone hacking scandal. link.reuters.com/peg97s
SQUEEZE ON BANKS HITS PROJECT FINANCE
Hopes that infrastructure spending might boost the global
economy have been hit by a sharp first-quarter slowdown in the
market for project finance. link.reuters.com/qeg97s
NOKIA MISSED SMARTPHONE 'REVOLUTION'
Nokia will launch a range of tablets and "hybrid"
smart mobile devices as it seeks to turn round the fortunes of
its ailing handset business, chairman Jorma Ollila has told the
Financial Times. link.reuters.com/reg97s
STANDARD CHARTERED WARY OF EURO ZONE CRISIS
Standard Chartered will inject tens of millions of
dollars into its Asian and African businesses this year,
extending its branch network and hiring corporate bankers after
a cost-cutting exercise boosted its spending power. link.reuters.com/seg97s
TRINITY UNDER PRESSURE OVER CHIEF'S PAY
Leading shareholders in Trinity Mirror are pressing
the board to make last-minute changes to its chief executive's
1.7 million pound ($2.75 million) pay package to head off a
showdown at the publisher's AGM next week. link.reuters.com/teg97s
($1 = 0.6171 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Eric Walsh)