MICROSOFT MUSCLES IN ON EBOOKS

Microsoft is challenging Amazon and Apple in the fast-growing ebook market with a $300 million investment in a new Barnes & Noble subsidiary that will give the software group its own stake in a digital bookstore for tablets, smartphones and PCs. link.reuters.com/gew87s

COCA-COLA IN TALKS FOR MONSTER TAKEOVER

Coca-Cola is in talks with Monster Beverage, the U.S. energy drink maker, about a potential takeover that would rank among its biggest ever acquisitions, according to people familiar with the situation. link.reuters.com/hew87s

AIRLINE LEVY COULD AID UK BORDER CHAOS

Airlines using London's Heathrow airport would pay higher landing fees to help sort out Britain's border chaos under a plan backed by David Cameron. link.reuters.com/jew87s

SORRELL'S TOTAL REMUNERATION CLIMBS 60 PERCENT

WPP handed its chief executive a 60 percent increase in total pay for last year in spite of suffering a revolt last June by shareholders over executive rewards at the company. link.reuters.com/kew87s

FOUR SEASONS PURCHASE TO SLOW HANDS DEAL

Guy Hands, the veteran UK private equity investor, has completed his last deal for the foreseeable future, betting on the British care home sector to help recoup some of the money he lost on the doomed EMI music buyout. link.reuters.com/mew87s

PROFUMO SALARY CUT TO SET TONE AT LENDER

The new chairman of Italy's third-largest bank by assets has taken a big cut in salary in a bid to win support for a turnround plan at the 500-year-old Monte dei Paschi di Siena . link.reuters.com/new87s

POSSIBLE DIRECT LINE PURCHASER EMERGES

Edi Truell's new bid vehicle has approached Royal Bank of Scotland about a possible multi-billion pound purchase of its Direct Line insurance arm. link.reuters.com/pew87s

($1 = 0.6158 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Sandra Maler)