Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Financial Times
AMERICA MOVIL SEEKS TO RAISE KPN STAKE
Carlos Slim, the Mexican telecoms billionaire has signalled his intention to expand into Europe with a 3.2 billion euro ($4.16 billion) offer for a stake in KPN, the struggling Dutch telecoms operator. link.reuters.com/fyb28s
HACKERS TARGET US NATURAL GAS PIPELINE
A sophisticated cyber attack intended to gain access to U.S. natural gas pipelines has been under way for several months, the Department of Homeland Security has warned, raising fresh concerns about the possibility that vital infrastructure could be vulnerable to computer hackers. link.reuters.com/gyb28s
MARUBENI EYES US-BASED GRAIN TRADER
Marubeni, the Japanese trading company, is in advanced talks to buy U.S.-based grain trader Gavilon in the latest sign of consolidation in the agribusiness industry, only weeks after Glencore purchased Canadian grain trader Viterra. link.reuters.com/hyb28s
MOBILE OPERATOR 3 HALTS INSURANCE SALES
A sharp rise in fraudulent claims has pushed UK mobile phone network 3 to stop selling insurance, an unusual move underscoring the scale of customer deception facing mobile operators. link.reuters.com/kyb28s
US MOBILE OPERATORS PUSH DIGITAL SERVICES
U.S. mobile network operators are seeking to differentiate themselves from rivals by emphasising the digital services they offer on top of their high-speed data networks - rather than the speed of the networks. link.reuters.com/nyb28s
THOMAS COOK'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO LEAVE
The chief financial officer of Thomas Cook is set to announce his departure as early as this week, even as shares in the debt-laden tour operator rose up to 18 percent following news that it had agreed a new financing package with its lenders. link.reuters.com/pyb28s
($1 = 0.6196 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.