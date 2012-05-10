Financial Times

SPAIN SET TO TAKE BIG STAKE IN BANKIA

Spain is expected to announce the partial nationalisation of Bankia after the troubled bank's new chairman called for state intervention at a board meeting on Wednesday evening, people familiar with the situation said. link.reuters.com/wag28s

HK SEEKS CLAMPDOWN ON IPO PROSPECTUSES

Hong Kong's market watchdog threatened to make it easier to prosecute investment banks and their staff if they allow false information to appear in the prospectuses of companies that float on the local stock exchange. link.reuters.com/xag28s

FANNIE MAE PROFITS TO COVER US DIVIDEND

Fannie Mae will not need funds from the U.S. Treasury for the first quarter since its 2008 bailout, stoking hopes of an end to the property market downturn. link.reuters.com/zag28s

CLINTON CARDS TO ENTER ADMINISTRATION

Clinton Cards was forced into administration by its biggest supplier on Wednesday, threatening 350 stores and thousands of jobs as the greeting card retailer became the latest casualty on the UK high street. link.reuters.com/beg28s

COTY OWNER TO RAISE $2 BILLION IN AVON BATTLE

Coty strengthened its hand in the $10 billion battle for fellow cosmetics group Avon after its parent unveiled plans to tap the markets for some $2 billion. link.reuters.com/ceg28s

METROPCS TIE-UP EYED FOR T-MOBILE USA

Deutsche Telekom is considering a deal that would combine its T-Mobile USA business with MetroPCS Communications, a U.S. wireless provider. link.reuters.com/deg28s

UK OPTS FOR F-35 JUMP-JET VERSION

The government will on Thursday reverse plans regarding the fast jets that it is buying for future aircraft carriers, abandoning the conventional take-off version of the F-35 and instead purchasing a version with vertical take-off and landing. link.reuters.com/feg28s

