MITTAL URGES 'BUY EUROPEAN' PROGRAMME

Lakshmi Mittal has called on European political leaders to back a "buy European" industrial programme as part of an effort to boost the continent's economy, as an alternative to austerity measures which he said were "not working". link.reuters.com/cam28s

QATARI'S TARGET BUILDING XSTRATA STAKE

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund plans to buy at least 10 percent of Xstrata as part of a long-held strategy to invest in Glencore, suggesting the Gulf state could provide crucial support to the pair's $90 billion merger deal. link.reuters.com/gam28s

SPAIN OFFERED TIME TO CURB DEFICIT

Spain will be offered more time to hit the budget deficit targets it agreed with the EU but only if Madrid meets new conditions, including an independent audit of the restructuring plan for its troubled banks. link.reuters.com/ham28s

HANDS TO PUT 20 MILLION INTO TERRA FIRMA

Guy Hands, the financier, is ploughing 20 million pounds ($32.32 million) of his own money into his underperforming private equity fund in an unusual move to retain his best dealmakers as revenues fall. link.reuters.com/jam28s

FACEBOOK INSTAGRAM DEAL DELAY THREAT

A competition probe into Facebook's $1 billion acquisition of photo-sharing service Instagram threatens to postpone the closure of the deal beyond the second quarter, the target set by the company in its initial public offering documents. link.reuters.com/kam28s

PRU CHIEF IN LINE TO BE ABI CHAIRMAN

Tidjane Thiam, chief executive of Prudential, has emerged as a leading candidate to replace his counterpart at Legal & General as chairman of the Association of British Insurers. link.reuters.com/mam28s

BOC CARNEY SAYS EXTREME POLICY IS NOT THE WAY FORWARD

Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that now is not the time for central banks to abandon frameworks that "have proved their worth" with "low-for-long" policies. link.reuters.com/nam28s

