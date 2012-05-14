Financial Times

3I SET TO APPOINT EX-CITY BANKER AS CHIEF

3i, the UK's largest listed private equity group, is set to name Simon Borrows as its new chief executive this week in a move that will appease unhappy shareholders. link.reuters.com/ger28s

FEAR GROWS OF GREECE LEAVING EURO

Euro zone central bankers have talked publicly for the first time of managing a possible Greek exit from Europe's monetary union as stalemate in Athens talks on a coalition government raises the prospect that Greece will renege on the terms of its international bailout. link.reuters.com/her28s

JP MORGAN PROBE INTO LONDON ROLE IN LOSS

JPMorgan Chase is investigating whether London-based traders hid the extent of losses on credit derivatives positions, according to people familiar with an internal probe following last week's revelation of $2 billion losses. link.reuters.com/jer28s

EU KEEPS TIGHT REIN ON BANK PENALTIES

Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland should not count on securing softer bailout penalties, the EU's top competition enforcer has warned, as he expressed confidence the banks would meet Brussels deadlines for forced sell-offs. link.reuters.com/ker28s

UK READY TO BACK BANK REFORM

Britain is to drop some of its objections to the EU's flagship reforms for the banking sector, removing the main political obstacle to a deal on one of the most divisive regulation issues in Brussels. link.reuters.com/mer28s

YAHOO REPLACES CEO OVER RESUME STORM

Yahoo chief executive Scott Thompson departed on Sunday, 10 days after the revelation that he did not have one of the academic qualifications claimed in his personal resume. link.reuters.com/ner28s

DREYFUS TO TAP CAPITAL MARKETS

Louis Dreyfus Commodities, one of the world's biggest food trading houses, plans to tap the capital markets for the first time in its 160-year history, as it embarks on a $7 billion spending programme that will include a string of acquisitions. link.reuters.com/per28s

DIXONS PREPARES FOR GREEK EURO ZONE EXIT

Dixons, the electricals chain, is drawing up plans to shutter its stores in Greece and protect itself against civil unrest should the country pull out of the single currency. link.reuters.com/qer28s

DUBAI SET FOR TIE-UP WITH SAMSUNG LIFE

Dubai is set to team up with Samsung Life Insurance to launch an 'alliance' focused on emerging markets, reinforcing efforts by the emirate to act as a launch pad for Asian companies seeking to move into the Middle East. link.reuters.com/rer28s

US AHEAD OF EUROPE ON ENERGY POLICY

Europe's manufacturers are rapidly losing ground to U.S. rivals because of soaring energy costs and the failure of the continent's governments to be "rational" about nuclear power and shale gas, the head of one of the world's biggest chemicals groups has warned. link.reuters.com/ser28s

