Financial Times
SHELL WARNS ON US NATURAL GAS BOUNCE
Royal Dutch Shell expects U.S. natural gas prices
to double by 2015, rebounding strongly from the 10-year lows
they have hit as a result of the shale gas boom as U.S. domestic
demand for the fuel grows. link.reuters.com/zag38s
SPAIN TRIES TO PIN DOWN REAL ESTATE LOSSES
Spain's government will on Thursday announce the appointment
of Blackrock and Oliver Wyman as independent valuers of
the real estate loans that lie at the heart of the country's
banking crisis. link.reuters.com/beg38s
GREEKS URGED TO RUN POLL AS EURO VOTE
Senior European leaders are attempting to turn Greece's
repeat national election next month into a referendum on the
country's membership of the euro, a high-stakes political gamble
that officials believe can win back voters disillusioned by the
tough bailout conditions but eager to stay in the single
currency. link.reuters.com/ceg38s
EARLY FACEBOOK BACKERS ADD TO SHARE SALE
Some of Facebook's earliest backers plan to sell an
additional $3 billion worth of shares in Thursday's initial
public offering, as they take advantage of a wave of public
interest in the social network group's flotation. link.reuters.com/deg38s
BOE CUTS ECONOMIC GROWTH FORECAST
The Bank of England has reduced its forecast for UK economic
growth and increased its inflation forecast, predicting
inflation will remain above its 2 percent target for another
year. link.reuters.com/feg38s
ICAP IN TALKS TO BUY PLUS MARKETS
ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker by
market capitalisation, is in talks to buy Plus Markets Group
, the UK exchange for fledgling companies that is
planning to close after failing to secure a buyer. link.reuters.com/geg38s
UK'S CAMERON FEARS EURO ZONE UNRAVELLING
Britain's prime minister, David Cameron, will on Thursday
warn that the single European currency could unravel in a way
that "carries huge risks for everyone" unless the euro zone's 17
members move rapidly towards full fiscal and political union. link.reuters.com/heg38s
($1 = 0.6282 British pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Sandra Maler)