UPDATE 2-Oil dips on record U.S. inventories, but OPEC cuts lend some support
* But U.S. crude production is rising, inventories at record highs (Re-leads, updates prices)
Financial Times
GETTY IMAGES OWNERS CONSIDER SALE OR IPO
The owners of Getty Images, the world's largest distributor of stock photos, video and other digital content, have retained bankers to examine a possible sale or public offering of the business they took private four years ago for $2.4 billion. link.reuters.com/zec48s
GERMANY RULES OUT COMMON EURO BONDS
Germany refused to share the debt burden of stressed eurozone peers on Tuesday, ignoring two of the most influential international economic bodies which offered support for proposals championed by Paris, Rome and Brussels ahead of a summit. link.reuters.com/buc48s
WEST SHIFTS STANCE ON IRANIAN SANCTIONS
Western powers are prepared to offer Iran an "oil carrot" that would allow it to continue supplying crude to Asian customers in exchange for guarantees it is not building an atomic bomb. link.reuters.com/cuc48s
CLEGG SOUNDS NEW ECONOMIC TONE
The ruling UK coalition government is preparing a "massive" increase in state-backed investment in housing and infrastructure, as Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg signalled a shift from lurid warnings by ministers about the debt crisis to a fresh emphasis on growth. link.reuters.com/duc48s
CLEGG JOINS SHIFT TO GROWTH AND OPTIMISM
After two years of issuing "lurid" warnings on the deficit, British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg says the coalition is about to embark on a new strategy based on optimism, investment and growth. It is the clearest admission yet by a senior minister that Britain - like the rest of Europe - is tired of austerity. link.reuters.com/fuc48s
CALL TO CUT FRACKING'S METHANE LEAKAGE
A top-10 investor in BP and Royal Dutch Shell has called for changes in the way oil companies produce shale gas, in a further sign of shareholder disquiet about the environmental impact of fracking. link.reuters.com/guc48s
ANGLO AND CODELCO RESTART TALKS ON MINES
Anglo American and Codelco, the Chilean copper miner, have agreed to restart settlement talks to try to avoid a lengthy legal battle over the ownership of copper mines in Chile worth as much as $22 billion. link.reuters.com/huc48s (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
* But U.S. crude production is rising, inventories at record highs (Re-leads, updates prices)
* Says caused by minor leak at refinery near Melbourne (Recasts on repairs, adds detail)
* Hong Kong stocks at new five-month highs on renewed inflows