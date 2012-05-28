GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
Financial Times
XSTRATA TO PAY BIG BONUS TO KEEP CHIEF
Xstrata is this week set to reveal a bonus package worth tens of millions of pounds in an effort to retain Mick Davis, its chief executive, ahead of its merger with Glencore , the world's biggest commodity trader. here#axzz1w60Cxauw
KKR'S INTEREST IN BHP DIAMOND MINE FADES
KKR has backed away from the sale of a BHP Billiton diamond mine, raising questions about demand for such assets, just as peer Rio Tinto starts work on a potential sale of its diamond division. here#axzz1w60Cxauw
NEWEDGE TO LEAVE GREEK STOCK MARKET
Newedge, a leading broker, is abandoning the Greek stock market in a sign of mounting concern over the country's future in the euro zone. here#axzz1w60Cxauw
BANKERS' SALARIES UP 37 PERCENT IN FOUR YEARS
Investment banks globally have increased salaries by 37 percent over four years to retain staff and bypass regulation, burdening the sector with higher fixed costs at a time when profits are under constant pressure. here#axzz1w60Cxauw
EX-OLYMPUS CHIEF SEEKS $60 MILLION COMPENSATION
Michael Woodford, the whistleblowing ex-chief executive of Olympus, will seek up to $60 million of compensation from his former company at an employment tribunal hearing scheduled to start on Monday in east London. here#axzz1w60Cxauw
RIM EXPECTED TO REVEAL JOB CUTS
Research In Motion, the Canadian manufacturer of BlackBerry smartphones, is expected to announce significant job cuts soon as part of a global shake-up designed to cut costs by $1 billion a year. here#axzz1w60Cxauw
PORTUGAL PREPARES FOR AVIATION SELL-OFF
The Portuguese government has appointed financial advisers for the privatisation of large swaths of the country's aviation industry, with stronger interest expected in its airport operator than in the main airline. here#axzz1w60Cxauw
UNILEVER IN SOAP OPERA DIGITAL ADS DEAL
Unilever is attempting to reinvent "soap opera" sponsorship for the digital age by striking international, multimillion-dollar partnerships with media groups Viacom and News Corp. here#axzz1w60Cxauw
RABOBANK EYES SALE OF FUND MANAGEMENT ARM
Rabobank, the Netherlands-based financial services group, has appointed Barclays to advise on a possible sale of its fund management arm, Robeco, people familiar with the matter said. here#axzz1w60Cxauw
FIRSTGROUP CHAIRMAN PRESSED TO STEP DOWN
FirstGroup's longstanding chairman, Martin Gilbert, is facing calls to step down as the world's largest listed rail and bus company by revenue seeks to regroup after a series of profit warnings stemming from falling margins in two of its most important divisions. here#axzz1w60Cxauw
WESTERNZAGROS LOOKS AT LONDON LISTING
WesternZagros Resources, the Canadian oil explorer with assets in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, is considering plans for a London listing to help boost the valuation of its stranded oil and gas reserves. here#axzz1w60Cxauw
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
