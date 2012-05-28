Financial Times

FRESH CRISIS AT TNK-BP AS CEO QUITS

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has resigned as chief executive of BP's Russian joint venture TNK-BP, plunging relations between the UK oil group and its local partners into fresh turmoil. here#axzz1w60Cxauw

UK'S CAMERON IN EURO ZONE CONTINGENCY TALKS

British prime minister David Cameron on Monday summoned top policy makers to discuss contingency plans for an implosion of the euro zone, as Spanish bond yields neared the danger zone. here#axzz1w60Cxauw

OLYMPUS EXPECTED TO SETTLE WITH WOODFORD

Olympus is expected to reach a 10 million pound settlement with its former chief executive, Michael Woodford, who was summarily fired last year after he raised questions about $1 billion in suspicious payments made by the Japanese optical equipment maker. here#axzz1w60Cxauw

PRUDENTIAL APPOINTS MANDUCA AS CHAIRMAN

The City of London veteran who led the hunt to become Prudential's chairman has taken on the job himself after the insurer spurned external candidates in favour of one of its own board directors. here#axzz1w60Cxauw

DIAGEO TAPS IN BRAZIL GROWTH WITH CACHACA

Diageo is to pay $450 million for a Brazilian maker of cachaca, the sugarcane-derived liquor, as it continues its drive to source half of all sales from emerging markets by June 2015. here#axzz1w60Cxauw

SURVEY SHOWS NO LET-UP IN 'SKILLS GAP'

The global skills shortage shows no signs of improving, with more than one-third of companies around the world reporting difficulties filling open positions because of a lack of talent, according to a new survey by ManpowerGroup, the recruitment company. here#axzz1w60Cxauw (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Todd Eastham)