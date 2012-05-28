Financial Times
FRESH CRISIS AT TNK-BP AS CEO QUITS
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has resigned as chief
executive of BP's Russian joint venture TNK-BP,
plunging relations between the UK oil group and its local
UK'S CAMERON IN EURO ZONE CONTINGENCY TALKS
British prime minister David Cameron on Monday summoned top
policy makers to discuss contingency plans for an implosion of
OLYMPUS EXPECTED TO SETTLE WITH WOODFORD
Olympus is expected to reach a 10 million pound
settlement with its former chief executive, Michael Woodford,
who was summarily fired last year after he raised questions
about $1 billion in suspicious payments made by the Japanese
PRUDENTIAL APPOINTS MANDUCA AS CHAIRMAN
The City of London veteran who led the hunt to become
Prudential's chairman has taken on the job himself after
the insurer spurned external candidates in favour of one of its
DIAGEO TAPS IN BRAZIL GROWTH WITH CACHACA
Diageo is to pay $450 million for a Brazilian maker
of cachaca, the sugarcane-derived liquor, as it continues its
drive to source half of all sales from emerging markets by June
SURVEY SHOWS NO LET-UP IN 'SKILLS GAP'
The global skills shortage shows no signs of improving, with
more than one-third of companies around the world reporting
difficulties filling open positions because of a lack of talent,
according to a new survey by ManpowerGroup, the
