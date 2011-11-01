EUROZONE CRISIS CLAIMS MF GLOBAL

MF Global became the largest U.S. casualty of the euro zone crisis on Monday as it filed for bankruptcy protection after making big bets on the European sovereign debt market. here#axzz1cIpYtqtG

UK MINISTERS FEAR STEEP RISE IN JOB LOSSES

British ministers fear the number of public-sector job losses will now be much larger than previously forecast, adding to concern over the economic outlook before third-quarter growth figures to be published on Tuesday morning. here#axzz1cIpYtqtG

PAKISTAN ENDS IMF LOAN DEAL AMID DISPUTE

Pakistan's government has forfeited the final $3.7 billion tranche of a three-year-old International Monetary Fund programme after failing to resolve a disagreement over fiscal reforms, according to the country's finance minister. here#axzz1cIpYtqtG

BARCLAYS WRITES DOWN BLACKROCK STAKE

Barclays has decided to write down the value of its stake in BlackRock two years after the bank sold its asset management division to the U.S. fund manager for cash and shares.here#axzz1cIpYtqtG

G4S SET TO SCRAP PURSUIT OF ISS

G4S's audacious 5.2 billion pound takeover bid for Danish cleaning company ISS was set to be scrapped on Monday night, as the UK company's board met to decide whether to press ahead with the merger in the face of mounting pressure from shareholders.here#axzz1cIpYtqtG

FOREX STRATEGIST LAUNCHES NEW HEDGE FUND

Stephen Jen, one of the world's best-known foreign exchange strategists, is to launch his own hedge fund on Tuesday called SLJ Macro Partners, which will be based in London. here#axzz1cIpYtqtG

ALSTOM IN SPAT WITH SIEMENS OVER LEAKS

Patrick Kron, chief executive of French engineering group Alstom , has triggered a spat with Siemens (SIEGn.DE) by suggesting that the German group may have inadvertently allowed key technical know-how to leak out to Chinese companies through a high-speed trains partnership. here#axzz1cIpYtqtG

QANTAS FACES HOLIDAY TICKET BACKLASH

Qantas ticket sales could suffer over the key holiday season in spite of Monday's resumption of flights, as customers are likely to remain wary of making bookings with the troubled Australian airline, according to analysts. here#axzz1cIpYtqtG

