EUROZONE CRISIS CLAIMS MF GLOBAL
MF Global became the largest U.S. casualty of the
euro zone crisis on Monday as it filed for bankruptcy protection
after making big bets on the European sovereign debt market.
UK MINISTERS FEAR STEEP RISE IN JOB LOSSES
British ministers fear the number of public-sector job
losses will now be much larger than previously forecast, adding
to concern over the economic outlook before third-quarter growth
figures to be published on Tuesday morning.
PAKISTAN ENDS IMF LOAN DEAL AMID DISPUTE
Pakistan's government has forfeited the final $3.7 billion
tranche of a three-year-old International Monetary Fund
programme after failing to resolve a disagreement over fiscal
reforms, according to the country's finance minister.
BARCLAYS WRITES DOWN BLACKROCK STAKE
Barclays has decided to write down the value of its
stake in BlackRock two years after the bank sold its
asset management division to the U.S. fund manager for cash and
shares.
G4S SET TO SCRAP PURSUIT OF ISS
G4S's audacious 5.2 billion pound takeover bid for
Danish cleaning company ISS was set to be scrapped
on Monday night, as the UK company's board met to decide whether
to press ahead with the merger in the face of mounting pressure
from shareholders.
FOREX STRATEGIST LAUNCHES NEW HEDGE FUND
Stephen Jen, one of the world's best-known foreign exchange
strategists, is to launch his own hedge fund on Tuesday called
SLJ Macro Partners, which will be based in London.
ALSTOM IN SPAT WITH SIEMENS OVER LEAKS
Patrick Kron, chief executive of French engineering group
Alstom , has triggered a spat with Siemens (SIEGn.DE)
by suggesting that the German group may have inadvertently
allowed key technical know-how to leak out to Chinese companies
through a high-speed trains partnership.
QANTAS FACES HOLIDAY TICKET BACKLASH
Qantas ticket sales could suffer over the key
holiday season in spite of Monday's resumption of flights, as
customers are likely to remain wary of making bookings with the
troubled Australian airline, according to analysts.
($1 = 0.621 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)