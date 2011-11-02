EU LEADERS RACE TO SAVE EUROZONE DEAL
European leaders are racing to save the latest rescue plan
for the eurozone after financial markets reeled on Tuesday on
fears that Greece's proposal to hold a referendum on its second
bailout package could lead to a disorderly default by Athens.
G4S CHIEF ADMITS ERROR AS ISS DEAL COLLAPSES
The chief executive of G4S Nick Buckles has admitted
he "misread the markets" following the collapse of his ambitious
5.2 billion pounds ($8.3 billion) merger with Danish cleaning
company ISS to create a world securities and cleaning giant.
LAW FIRM PAPERS PUT PRESSURE ON JAMES MURDOCH
James Murdoch will come under further pressure from MPs over
what he knew about phone hacking at the News of the World,
following the release on Tuesday of documents citing the
tabloid's own lawyers.
HSBC CHIEF BACKS TIGHTER BANK REGULATION
Regulators should have powers to limit banks' ability to pay
bonuses and dividends if they run into severe financial
difficulties, according to the chief executive of HSBC
Stuart Gulliver who made the comments before a panel of UK
parliamentary members.
UK ARCHBISHOP BACKS 'ROBIN HOOD TAX'
The archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams has supported
calls for a multibillion pound "Robin Hood tax" on financial
transactions as part of measures to reflect "the moral agenda"
of the anti-capitalist protesters camped outside St Paul's
Cathedral.
CME GROUP SAYS MF GLOBAL BROKE RULES
MF Global broke rules on keeping customer money
separate from its own trading accounts, according to the CME
Group , which acted as self-regulatory body to the
collapsed broker-dealer as well as hosting its trades.
FTSE CONSIDERS TOUGHER LISTING RULES
Companies face higher barriers for entry to the UK's
flagship stock market indices, following an outcry from
investors concerned about the wave of overseas companies seeking
to list shares on the London market while keeping control out of
public hands.
L&G TO LAUNCH FUNDS BUSINESS IN ASIA
Legal & General is to start selling funds from its
investment management business in Asia and expects to have a
start-up business fully operational next year, according to its
chief executive Tim Breedon.
