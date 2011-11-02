EU LEADERS RACE TO SAVE EUROZONE DEAL

European leaders are racing to save the latest rescue plan for the eurozone after financial markets reeled on Tuesday on fears that Greece's proposal to hold a referendum on its second bailout package could lead to a disorderly default by Athens.

G4S CHIEF ADMITS ERROR AS ISS DEAL COLLAPSES

The chief executive of G4S Nick Buckles has admitted he "misread the markets" following the collapse of his ambitious 5.2 billion pounds ($8.3 billion) merger with Danish cleaning company ISS to create a world securities and cleaning giant.

LAW FIRM PAPERS PUT PRESSURE ON JAMES MURDOCH

James Murdoch will come under further pressure from MPs over what he knew about phone hacking at the News of the World, following the release on Tuesday of documents citing the tabloid's own lawyers.

HSBC CHIEF BACKS TIGHTER BANK REGULATION

Regulators should have powers to limit banks' ability to pay bonuses and dividends if they run into severe financial difficulties, according to the chief executive of HSBC Stuart Gulliver who made the comments before a panel of UK parliamentary members.

UK ARCHBISHOP BACKS 'ROBIN HOOD TAX'

The archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams has supported calls for a multibillion pound "Robin Hood tax" on financial transactions as part of measures to reflect "the moral agenda" of the anti-capitalist protesters camped outside St Paul's Cathedral.

CME GROUP SAYS MF GLOBAL BROKE RULES

MF Global broke rules on keeping customer money separate from its own trading accounts, according to the CME Group , which acted as self-regulatory body to the collapsed broker-dealer as well as hosting its trades.

FTSE CONSIDERS TOUGHER LISTING RULES

Companies face higher barriers for entry to the UK's flagship stock market indices, following an outcry from investors concerned about the wave of overseas companies seeking to list shares on the London market while keeping control out of public hands.

L&G TO LAUNCH FUNDS BUSINESS IN ASIA

Legal & General is to start selling funds from its investment management business in Asia and expects to have a start-up business fully operational next year, according to its chief executive Tim Breedon.

