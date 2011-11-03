PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 1
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
EUROPE PILES PRESSURE ON ATHENS
European leaders threatened to cut off an overdue tranche of 8 billion euros ($11 billion) in international aid to Greece as they piled pressure on Athens. here#axzz1cbBPhA5Y
FED SLASHES U.S. GROWTH FORECAST
The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed its growth forecasts and predicted low inflation for years to come but made no short-term changes to monetary policy. here#axzz1cbBPhA5Y
OSBORNE EYES SLASHING BENEFIT COSTS
George Osborne is looking at options to cut billions of pounds from next year's benefits bill by scrapping inflation-linked rises, in a move that could trigger a fierce cabinet clash. here#axzz1cbBPhA5Y
NEW CDO CHARGES PENDING
The Securities and Exchange Commission expects to file charges against more Wall Street firms related to the sale of mortgage linked securities. here
AMBANI TALKS RAISE PROSPECT OF END TO BITTER FEUD
Mukesh and Anil Ambani are in talks to co-operate in the telecoms sector, a move that has ignited speculation that India's billionaire brothers may reunite. here#axzz1cbBPhA5Y
STANDARD CHARTERED HIT AS INDIAN BUSINESS CONFIDENCE DROPS
A rapid reversal of fortunes in India hit revenue growth at Standard Chartered in the third quarter. here#axzz1cbBPhA5Y
IAG IN TALKS TO BUY BMI
International Airlines Group has emerged as front runner to buy BMI British Midland, Lufthansa's lossmaking UK subsidiary. here#axzz1cbBPhA5Y
NEXT CHIEF PREDICTS CHRISTMAS GLOOM
Consumer confidence has fallen further over the past three months, warned Lord Wolfson, chief executive of Next , as the retailer's Next Directory business helped it deliver a solid performance. here#axzz1cbBPhA5Y
($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
