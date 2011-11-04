Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
GREEK PM DROPS REFERENDUM
Greece's prime minister has abandoned plans to hold a referendum on euro zone membership and instead set his sights on winning a parliamentary confidence vote in a dramatic aboutface. here#axzz1cgqOJfjx
DIAMOND TELLS BANKS TIME FOR REMORSE IS NOT OVER
Bob Diamond, chief executive of Barclays , has said that banks must accept responsibility for what went wrong during the financial crisis. here#axzz1cgqOJfjx
CHINESE AND RUSSIAN CYBERSPIES THREATEN US
Massive cyber espionage by China and Russia poses "significant and growing threats" to American economic power and national security, U.S. officials charged in their direct warning on the issue. here#axzz1cgqOJfjx
BNP BITES BULLET ON GREEK DEBT
BNP Paribas , the bank most exposed to eurozone sovereign debt, has sold off 11 billion euros of Italian, Spanish and Irish government bonds and written down 60 percent of the value of its Greek holdings. here#axzz1cgqOJfjx
CHINA VOWS TO TURN TIDE ON FLOOD OF SHIPS
Li Shenglin, China's transport minister, has pledged to slow deliveries from the country's shipyards in a sign that the world's biggest shipbuilding nation will confront the oversupply problems. here#axzz1cgqOJfjx
FREDDIE MAC SEEKS EXTRA $6 BLN IN RESCUE FUNDS
Freddie Mac, the U.S. controlled mortgage financier, has requested an additional $6 billion from U.S. taxpayers following a $4.4 billion third-quarter loss. here
AER LINGUS URGES RIVAL AND DUBLIN TO SELL STAKE
Aer Lingus said on Thursday that the Irish government and Ryanair should co-operate and sell their combined 55 percent shareholding in the Irish flag-carrier as a single package. here#axzz1cgqOJfjx
AVIVA'S CAPITAL BUFFER FALLS BY A THIRD
Aviva has lost a third of its capital buffer within three months as the euro zone debt crisis takes its toll on the UK's second-biggest insurer by market capitalisation. here
GSK AGREES $3 BLN SETTLEMENT IN U.S.
GlaxoSmithKline has reached a record $3 billion settlement in principle with the U.S. government over aggressive sales and marketing practices of blockbuster medicines. here#axzz1cgqOJfjx
BT BOLSTERED BY INVESTMENT IN BROADBAND
A sharp increase in the number of broadband customers for BT , the UK's leading fixed-line phone company, underpinned earnings and profit growth over the past quarter. here#axzz1cgqOJfjx
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
