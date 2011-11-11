Financial Times
OLYMPUS PUT ON WATCH FOR TSE DELISTING
Olympus has been put on watch for a possible
delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange after saying on Thursday
it would not meet a deadline to submit earnings. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv
MARKETS OBSTRUCT EURO ZONE RESCUE, SAYS REGLING
This week's market upheaval in Europe has made it difficult
to increase the firepower of the eurozone's 440 billion euros
($600 billion) rescue fund to the 1,000 billion euros that the
bloc's leaders had hoped for, Klaus Regling the fund's chief
executive said on Thursday. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv
GILT YIELDS FALL AS UK BECOMES SAFE HAVEN
The UK government's borrowing costs fell to historic lows on
Thursday, as investors sought the safety of gilts because of
fears over Italy and the eurozone.
METRO BANK HAS ISSUED JUST 100 MORTGAGES
Metro Bank, which launched last year amid talk of a
decades-overdue shake-up of British high street banking, has
provided just 100 mortgage loans in the past 15 months, the
Financial Times has learnt.
U.S. OFFICIALS CONSIDER OPTIONS ON MORTGAGES
U.S. policymakers are considering ways to buy troubled
government-guaranteed mortgages from a new refinancing programme
in case investors balk, according to people familiar with the
matter.
FRANCE FURIOUS OVER S&P 'DOWNGRADE' ERROR
France demanded an inquiry after a leading rating agency
mistakenly suggested on its website that it had downgraded the
country's prized triple-A credit rating, sparking a sell-off in
the country's government bonds.
HOMESERVE CHIEF ADMITS FSA PROBE REMAINS POSSIBLE
Homeserve has admitted that an investigation by the
Financial Services Authority into alleged miss-selling at the
emergency repairs specialist remains a "possibility", as it
seeks to limit the impact of suspending its salesforce two weeks
ago.
PIRELLI BRACED FOR POSSIBLE SALES FALL
Pirelli is factoring into its corporate planning
the possibility that the eurozone crisis will cause a sharp drop
in global car and truck sales on the magnitude of that seen in
2008 and 2009, according to its chief executive.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)