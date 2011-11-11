Financial Times

OLYMPUS PUT ON WATCH FOR TSE DELISTING

Olympus has been put on watch for a possible delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange after saying on Thursday it would not meet a deadline to submit earnings. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv

MARKETS OBSTRUCT EURO ZONE RESCUE, SAYS REGLING

This week's market upheaval in Europe has made it difficult to increase the firepower of the eurozone's 440 billion euros ($600 billion) rescue fund to the 1,000 billion euros that the bloc's leaders had hoped for, Klaus Regling the fund's chief executive said on Thursday. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv

GILT YIELDS FALL AS UK BECOMES SAFE HAVEN

The UK government's borrowing costs fell to historic lows on Thursday, as investors sought the safety of gilts because of fears over Italy and the eurozone. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv

METRO BANK HAS ISSUED JUST 100 MORTGAGES

Metro Bank, which launched last year amid talk of a decades-overdue shake-up of British high street banking, has provided just 100 mortgage loans in the past 15 months, the Financial Times has learnt. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv

U.S. OFFICIALS CONSIDER OPTIONS ON MORTGAGES

U.S. policymakers are considering ways to buy troubled government-guaranteed mortgages from a new refinancing programme in case investors balk, according to people familiar with the matter. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv

FRANCE FURIOUS OVER S&P 'DOWNGRADE' ERROR

France demanded an inquiry after a leading rating agency mistakenly suggested on its website that it had downgraded the country's prized triple-A credit rating, sparking a sell-off in the country's government bonds. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv

HOMESERVE CHIEF ADMITS FSA PROBE REMAINS POSSIBLE

Homeserve has admitted that an investigation by the Financial Services Authority into alleged miss-selling at the emergency repairs specialist remains a "possibility", as it seeks to limit the impact of suspending its salesforce two weeks ago. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv

PIRELLI BRACED FOR POSSIBLE SALES FALL

Pirelli is factoring into its corporate planning the possibility that the eurozone crisis will cause a sharp drop in global car and truck sales on the magnitude of that seen in 2008 and 2009, according to its chief executive. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)