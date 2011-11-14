Financial Times

ITALY RACES TO INSTALL MONTI GOVERNMENT

Mario Monti was handed the task on Sunday night of forming an emergency government led by technocrats as Italy's head of state raced to win broad political consensus before financial markets opened on Monday.

BOEING SECURES RECORD EMIRATES DEAL

Boeing on Sunday won its single largest ever commercial aircraft order when Emirates, the fast-growing Gulf carrier, announced it would buy at least 50 twin-aisle passenger aircraft from the U.S. manufacturer.

BOE'S HALDANCE URGES EASING OF LENDING RULES

Regulations which potentially constrain lending to small businesses should be eased when the UK economy is suffering, according to Andrew Haldane, the executive director of financial stability at the Bank of England.

BARCLAYS CALLS FOR CLARITY ON FAIR VALUE DEBT

Barclays' finance director has called for an overhaul of "opaque and complex" accounting rules that artificially boosted the profits of big European and U.S. banks by billions of pounds in the third quarter of this year.

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE TO REPAY PARENTS COMPANIES' LOANS

Everything Everywhere, the UK mobile operator jointly owned by Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom, is planning to pay back 875 million pounds ($1.4 billion) of loans to its two parent companies in a step towards making itself a wholly independent operation.

BUNDESBANK CHIEF CHAMPIONS PURIST APPROACH

Italy's high borrowing costs are not a big issue in the short term, European Central Bank governing council member Jens Weidmann told the Financial Times, stressing that the onus is on governments to resolve their financing issues and not the ECB.

C&W WORLDWIDE PLANS TO CUT DIVIDEND

Cable & Wireless Worldwide, the telecoms company, is set to withhold its final dividend amid a strategic review designed to draw a line under its poor performance since demerger.

O2 TRIAL TO OFFER CONTROL OVER PERSONAL DATA

Telefonica, the mobile operator, will offer users full control over how personal details can be used in activities such as marketing and financial services in a trial to be rolled out in its O2 business in the UK. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)