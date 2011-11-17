Financial Times

BANK OF ENGLAND SIGNAL MORE QE

Economic activity will be "broadly flat" until the middle of next year, the Bank of England warned in a gloomy inflation report which signalled that its Monetary Policy Committee will announce more quantitative easing in the coming months.

SHELL PULLS OUT OF KURDISTAN OIL TALKS

Royal Dutch Shell has pulled out of oil-development talks with the Kurdistan regional government in an effort to protect lucrative investments in southern Iraq, including a potential $17 billion natural gas deal.

FRESH UBS ROGUE TRADING REVELATIONS

UBS suffered unauthorised trading on the Africa desk of its UK wealth management division in 2007 and initiated a root-and-branch review of its compliance procedures, a UK tribunal has heard.

OLYMPUS SEEKS TO REASSURE LENDERS

Olympus met its lenders on Wednesday to reassure them that it has sufficient cash flow to repay its loans, as it undergoes investigations in Japan, the UK and U.S. into a cover-up of large losses related to past securities investments.

COFFEY STEPS DOWN FROM MOORE'S MEM FUND

Greg Coffey, one of the UK's highest-profile traders, is stepping down from running the main emerging markets fund of Moore Capital amid disappointing performance and investor redemptions.

ACCOUNTING RULEMAKERS OFFER 'FAIR VALUE' DEAL

One of the most contested reforms to come out of the financial crisis could be rewritten after accounting rulemakers extended an olive branch to the insurance industry over the use of market-based bond valuations.

TULLOW OIL SET TO GET NOD FOR UGANDAN FOR SALE

Uganda is poised to give final approval to Tullow Oil's $2.9 billion sale of stakes in one of Africa's most promising oil prospects to France's Total and China's Cnooc, spurring a project which a tax dispute and corruption allegations have long threatened to derail.

GLOBAL ENFORCERS SET TO OVERSEA BANK RULES

Teams of global regulators will fan out across the world from next year to ensure that new tougher capital and liquidity standards are enforced correctly, the chairman of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said on Wednesday.

ROW OVER SECOND CHINESE SHIP COMPANY'S PAYMENTS

A second large Chinese shipping company has angered shipowners by withholding charter payments worth millions of dollars.

