Financial Times

UK BANKS CUT PERIPHERY EUROZONE LENDING

Britain's banks have shrunk their lending exposure to peripheral euro zone counterparts by a quarter in just three months as concern has deepened about the intensifying crisis on the continent.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk

AUCTION OF ICELAND FOODS BESET BY DELAYS

The auction of Iceland Foods, the frozen food retailer, is facing unexpected delays, with second-round bids now not expected to be lodged until the new year.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk

KINGFISHER CLOSE TO SEALING DEAL TO SAVE CARRIER

Kingfisher Airline's embattled chairman said he is close to sealing a $370 million deal with an Indian private investor and a banking consortium that would save his cash-strapped carrier.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk

BRANSON TAKES NORTHERN ROCK PRIVATE

British businessman Sir Richard Branson is taking nationalised bank Northern Rock back into private hands four years after its collapse triggered widespread panic across financial markets.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk

UK'S SFO TO PROBE F1 BRIBARY ALLEGATION

The UK's Serious Fraud Office is examining whether to conduct its own investigation into the bribery allegations surrounding Bernie Ecclestone, the Formula One chief, who has admitted paying almost $23 million to a German banker standing trial in Munich on corruption charges.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk

QE CONVERT STATES THE CASE FOR STIMULUS

There is a "very strong case" for extending the Bank of England's money-printing operations next year unless the outlook improves, says Martin Weale, an external member of the monetary policy committee.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk

CAMERON EYES DEAL WITH MERKEL

British prime minister David Cameron will today tell German chancellor Angela Merkel that he will back her plans to strengthen economic union in the eurozone, but only on condition that he wins safeguards to protect the UK's financial heart from unwelcome European legislation.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk

CBI SEEKS TO CHANGE INDUSTRY POLICY

The head of the biggest employers' organisation has accused the coalition of making repeated short-term decisions that undermine efforts to build supply chains in British industry.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk

BHP BILLION TO KEEP MINE OUT OF POTASH CARTEL

BHP Billiton is set to disrupt Canpotex, the world's biggest potash exporter by volume, by keeping a big new mine in Saskatchewan out of the marketing cartel.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk

($1 = 0.634 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)