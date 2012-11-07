Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
AMERICA'S REAL TEST COMES AFTER POLLS
The victor in the 2012 election faces an immediate test of
leadership - to overcome the divisions between Democrats and
Republicans and rekindle a spirit of optimism in a nation beaten
down by the global financial crisis.
MYNERS TAKES AIM AT M&S PERFORMANCE
The performance of Marks and Spencer under current
chief executive Marc Bolland has come under attack in a rare
intervention by Lord Myners, the retailer's former chairman.
BHP BEGINS HUNT FOR NEW CHIEF
BHP Billiton has quietly started looking for
a successor to Marius Kloppers, chief executive, in what could
herald a further shake-up in the leadership of the global mining
industry following a five-year period of stability.
BLACK CHRISTMAS AS LONDON RUNS OUT OF CABS
Taxi drivers and hire companies are warning of a worsening
shortage of London black cabs that will coincide with the run-up
to Christmas, traditionally the busiest time of year for the
trade.
AN END TO THE GOOD NEWS IN BRITAIN
Recent surveys of Britain's manufacturing, construction and
service sectors have pointed to worsening business conditions,
industrial production has taken a tumble and the retailers'
trade association has said September was a "false dawn" for the
country's high streets.
FRANCE OFFERS BUSINESSES 20 BLN EURO TAX BREAK
François Hollande's Socialist government finally responded
to months of pressure for urgent action to address France's
sliding industrial competitiveness by announcing a 20 billion
euro ($25 billion) tax break for companies.
PELTZ GIVES FRENCH FOOD FOR THOUGHT ON DANONE
Activist investor Nelson Peltz has for the first time taken
his fight to France after acquiring a stake in Danone, one of
the country's best-known companies.
JPMORGAN IN TALKS WITH THE SEC OVER MISCONDUCT CLAIMS
JPMorgan Chase is in advanced settlement talks with the
Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations of
misconduct in the handling of mortgage-backed securities,
according to people familiar with the matter.
MORE CULLS EXPECTED AS INVESTMENT BANKS CUT COSTS
European investment banks will cut staff costs by at least a
fifth and shed tens of thousands of jobs in the next few years,
consultants and recruitment experts estimate, as much tighter
regulation and a weak economy prompts them to rethink their
business models.