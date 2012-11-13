Financial Times

Headlines

TORIES CALL FOR TOP BBC ROLE TO BE SPLIT -

ROMNEY ADVISOR SUPPORTS TAX ON RICH -

FATHERS WILL SHARE PARENTAL LEAVE -

REGULATORS PROBE UK NATURAL GAS MARKET -

JEFFERIES TO PUSH LEUCADIA INTO SPOTLIGHT -

BLOOMBERG LAUNCHES ITUNES-STYLE PLATFORM -

EXTENSION TO ADD 15 BLN EUROS TO GREEK BAILOUT -

POSSIBLE DEMARCO EXIT SPURS MBS SELL-OFF -

Overview

TORIES CALL FOR TOP BBC ROLE TO BE SPLIT

Members of the Conservative Party have backed calls for a radical shake-up of the BBC, endorsing a split in the director-general's role.

ROMNEY ADVISOR SUPPORTS TAX ON RICH

The U.S. Congress should agree to higher taxes on the wealthy to avoid the fiscal cliff, a top Republican economist has conceded.

FATHERS WILL SHARE PARENTAL LEAVE

The British government is preparing to announce proposals that will allow them to divvy up annual parental leave allotments with husbands or partners.

REGULATORS PROBE UK NATURAL GAS MARKET

British energy regulators are investigating claims made by a whistleblower that UK traders have manipulated wholesale prices on Europe's biggest gas market.

JEFFERIES TO PUSH LEUCADIA INTO SPOTLIGHT

On Monday, Leucadia National said it would buy Jefferies, the last independent broker-dealer of any significant size on Wall Street.

BLOOMBERG LAUNCHES ITUNES-STYLE PLATFORM

Bloomberg is launching a portal for applications to allow clients to incorporate their own software into the group's financial data terminals.

EXTENSION TO ADD 15 BLN EUROS TO GREEK BAILOUT

Extending Greece's bailout by two years will force lenders to come up with 15 billion euros ($19.07 billion) in new financing for Athens by 2014.

POSSIBLE DEMARCO EXIT SPURS MBS SELL-OFF

Investors in the U.S. are marking down the prices of securities backed by mortgages written before the financial crisis.