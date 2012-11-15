Financial Times

Headlines

FSA WARNS GLOBAL BANKS OVER BONUS LEVELS -

BANK LOWERS UK GROWTH FORECAST -

NO FURTHER AUSTERITY FOR SPAIN, SAYS REHN -

US GOVERNMENT CLARIFIES ANTI-BRIBERY LAW -

SANCTIONS TO ENFORCE FEMALE BOARD QUOTAS -

BOTIN PLEADS FOR 'ESSENTIAL' BANKING UNION -

AIR STRIKE KILLS HAMAS MILITARY LEADER -

OBAMA ON OFFENSIVE OVER FISCAL CLIFF -

Overview

FSA WARNS GLOBAL BANKS OVER BONUS LEVELS

Global banks operating in London have been warned by FSA that this year's staff bonuses must reflect the mis-selling and market manipulation scandals.

BANK LOWERS UK GROWTH FORECAST

Britain's weak recovery shows little sign of improving and inflation will be higher than previously expected, the Bank of England predicted on Wednesday.

NO FURTHER AUSTERITY FOR SPAIN, SAYS REHN

Spain will need no further austerity measures until the end of next year even though it will easily miss its deficit targets, Olli Rehn said on Wednesday.

US GOVERNMENT CLARIFIES ANTI-BRIBERY LAW

U.S. authorities have formally defined key elements of a foreign bribery law in an unusual move to help companies avoid violations.

SANCTIONS TO ENFORCE FEMALE BOARD QUOTAS

European companies will be forced to hire a female candidate over an equally qualified male unless women occupy at least 40 percent of their board seats by 2020.

BOTIN PLEADS FOR 'ESSENTIAL' BANKING UNION

The head of Santander has made a plea for Europe to adopt a union of its euro zone banks as an "essential" route out of the crisis.

AIR STRIKE KILLS HAMAS MILITARY LEADER

Israel launched a new military offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, killing Ahmed Jabari, the leader of the Islamist group's military wing.

OBAMA ON OFFENSIVE OVER FISCAL CLIFF

Barack Obama made his most explicit demand for the expiration of Bush-era tax cuts for the rich since winning re-election.