EU MAKES BUDGET PLANS WITHOUT UK -
FSB SEEKS TO TAME SHADOW BANKING -
INFRASTRUCTURE HOPES HIT BY CITY STAND OFF -
BOND INVESTOR TAKES BIG PUNT ON IRELAND -
MAERSK TO SWITCH AWAY FROM SHIPPING -
TOYS R US BOSS HITS AT ONLINE SHOPPING -
OSBORNE TO WIDEN RETIS TAX INCENTIVES -
VIRGIN TO LAUNCH UK SHORT-HAUL SERVICE -
Overview
EU MAKES BUDGET PLANS WITHOUT UK
EU officials have begun work on a plan to create a long-term
budget without the UK in a move that reflects mounting
frustration with Britain.
FSB SEEKS TO TAME SHADOW BANKING
Non-bank lending markets face unprecedented levels of
government intervention under sweeping new proposals to tame
"shadow banking", regulators said.
INFRASTRUCTURE HOPES HIT BY CITY STAND OFF
The government's hopes of boosting growth through
infrastructure projects are being thwarted by a stand-off with
the City of London.
BOND INVESTOR TAKES BIG PUNT ON IRELAND
A prominent U.S. bond investor has increased an already
aggressive bet on Ireland's recovery from the financial crisis,
raising eyebrows among rival fund managers.
MAERSK TO SWITCH AWAY FROM SHIPPING
Danish conglomerate AP Moller-Maersk has
delivered a damning assessment of the state of the container
shipping sector by signalling it will switch investment to its
other businesses.
TOYS R US BOSS HITS AT ONLINE SHOPPING
The head of Toys R Us, a retailer battling online
rivals, has warned that e-commerce can cause environmental harm
that consumers have not yet recognised.
OSBORNE TO WIDEN RETIS TAX INCENTIVES
George Osborne is poised to introduce a major change to the
listed commercial property sector by allowing real estate
investment trusts (Reits) to invest in each other.
VIRGIN TO LAUNCH UK SHORT-HAUL SERVICE
Virgin Atlantic is on Monday expected to unveil
ambitious plans to break into the short-haul domestic market
from Heathrow.