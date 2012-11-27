PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Financial Times
Headlines
CARNEY NAMED AS NEXT BOE GOVERNOR -
OLDER WORKERS LEAD RISE IN SELF-EMPLOYMENT -
BARCLAYS FALLS AS QATAR SELLS OPTIONS -
CORPORATE SUITORS TOLD TO BE MORE OPEN ON PLANS -
INTRADE TO CUT OFF BETS FROM US -
FRENCH MINISTER ATTACKS ARCELORMITTAL -
SCHAPIRO TO STEP DOWN AS HEAD OF SEC -
Overview
CARNEY NAMED AS NEXT BOE GOVERNOR
Mark Carney was announced on Monday as the next governor of the Bank of England. He will succeed Sir Mervyn King when his term comes to an end in July.
OLDER WORKERS LEAD RISE IN SELF-EMPLOYMENT
Older workers have propelled the increase in self-employment that has helped to hold down the jobless rate since the economic crisis began.
BARCLAYS FALLS AS QATAR SELLS OPTIONS
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund sold the last of the warrants it owns in Barclays on Monday, notching up a gain of more than 1.7 billion pounds ($2.7 billion).
CORPORATE SUITORS TOLD TO BE MORE OPEN ON PLANS
Corporate predators have been given fresh warnings by the City of London watchdog to be more specific about their plans for target companies when they make a takeover bid.
INTRADE TO CUT OFF BETS FROM US
Intrade, the leading prediction market for bets on events from elections to box-office receipts, said it would cut off U.S. customers next month in the face of a regulator's lawsuit.
FRENCH MINISTER ATTACKS ARCELORMITTAL
Steelmaker Mittal, which acquired France's Arcelor in 2006, is no longer wanted in France due to years of broken promises, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Monday.
SCHAPIRO TO STEP DOWN AS HEAD OF SEC
Mary Schapiro, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is stepping down next month after nearly four years in charge.
LONDON, Feb 8 One of Britain's biggest builders Redrow said on Wednesday a government policy white paper designed to tackle the growing housing crisis by helping renters and building more homes lacks detail in several areas.
LONDON, Feb 7 Britain set out plans on Tuesday to make renting more affordable, protect tenants and punish developers for not building quickly enough, in a shift away from decades of policy almost solely promoting home ownership.