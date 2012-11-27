Financial Times

Headlines

CARNEY NAMED AS NEXT BOE GOVERNOR -

OLDER WORKERS LEAD RISE IN SELF-EMPLOYMENT -

BARCLAYS FALLS AS QATAR SELLS OPTIONS -

CORPORATE SUITORS TOLD TO BE MORE OPEN ON PLANS -

INTRADE TO CUT OFF BETS FROM US -

FRENCH MINISTER ATTACKS ARCELORMITTAL -

SCHAPIRO TO STEP DOWN AS HEAD OF SEC -

Overview

CARNEY NAMED AS NEXT BOE GOVERNOR

Mark Carney was announced on Monday as the next governor of the Bank of England. He will succeed Sir Mervyn King when his term comes to an end in July.

OLDER WORKERS LEAD RISE IN SELF-EMPLOYMENT

Older workers have propelled the increase in self-employment that has helped to hold down the jobless rate since the economic crisis began.

BARCLAYS FALLS AS QATAR SELLS OPTIONS

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund sold the last of the warrants it owns in Barclays on Monday, notching up a gain of more than 1.7 billion pounds ($2.7 billion).

CORPORATE SUITORS TOLD TO BE MORE OPEN ON PLANS

Corporate predators have been given fresh warnings by the City of London watchdog to be more specific about their plans for target companies when they make a takeover bid.

INTRADE TO CUT OFF BETS FROM US

Intrade, the leading prediction market for bets on events from elections to box-office receipts, said it would cut off U.S. customers next month in the face of a regulator's lawsuit.

FRENCH MINISTER ATTACKS ARCELORMITTAL

Steelmaker Mittal, which acquired France's Arcelor in 2006, is no longer wanted in France due to years of broken promises, Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Monday.

SCHAPIRO TO STEP DOWN AS HEAD OF SEC

Mary Schapiro, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is stepping down next month after nearly four years in charge.