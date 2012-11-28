Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

CABINET FINGER-POINTING OVER GROWTH

Britain's cabinet descended into finger-pointing on Tuesday as ministers turned on each other for failing to do more to deliver growth ahead of next week's Autumn Statement.

HOLLANDE'S NATIONALISATION THREAT TO MITTAL

Francois Hollande demanded on Tuesday that Lakshmi Mittal, the steel magnate, guarantee the long-term future of workers at a disputed plant in northern France.

RECORD SPECIAL PAYOUTS FROM US COMPANIES

A record number of U.S. companies have announced special dividends in recent months in order to escape higher taxes on equity income payments.

CONAGRA TO BUY RALCORP FOR $5 BILLION

ConAgra Foods sealed a deal to buy Ralcorp Holdings for $5 billion, more than a year and a half after first bidding on it.

AUTONOMY FOUNDER PUTS PRESSURE ON HP

Hewlett Packard rebuffed a request by former Autonomy chief executive Mike Lynch to detail accusations of accounting fraud leveled against the British software company.

MUDDY WATERS ISSUES CRITICAL OLAM REPORT

Muddy Waters Research on Tuesday warned that Olam, the Asian commodity business, runs a high risk of failure amid possible accounting "malfeasance".

KING ATTACKED OVER TREASURY SURPLUS SWAP

Mervyn King issued a rare apology on Tuesday over the appearance that the BoE's independence to set monetary policy had been compromised.

EURO ZONE STATES FACE LOSSES ON GREEK DEBT

Euro zone governments could be forced to accept losses on their rescue loans to Greece after Monday's deal to overhaul its bailout failed to agree how to reach new debt targets.

MOODY'S FACES CURBS OVER BUFFETT LINKS

Moody's faces a ban on rating products issued by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in an EU clampdown on alleged conflicts of interest at credit rating agencies.