Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
CABINET FINGER-POINTING OVER GROWTH
Britain's cabinet descended into finger-pointing on Tuesday
as ministers turned on each other for failing to do more to
deliver growth ahead of next week's Autumn Statement.
HOLLANDE'S NATIONALISATION THREAT TO MITTAL
Francois Hollande demanded on Tuesday that Lakshmi Mittal,
the steel magnate, guarantee the long-term future of workers at
a disputed plant in northern France.
RECORD SPECIAL PAYOUTS FROM US COMPANIES
A record number of U.S. companies have announced special
dividends in recent months in order to escape higher taxes on
equity income payments.
CONAGRA TO BUY RALCORP FOR $5 BILLION
ConAgra Foods sealed a deal to buy Ralcorp Holdings
for $5 billion, more than a year and a half after first
bidding on it.
AUTONOMY FOUNDER PUTS PRESSURE ON HP
Hewlett Packard rebuffed a request by former
Autonomy chief executive Mike Lynch to detail accusations of
accounting fraud leveled against the British software company.
MUDDY WATERS ISSUES CRITICAL OLAM REPORT
Muddy Waters Research on Tuesday warned that Olam,
the Asian commodity business, runs a high risk of failure amid
possible accounting "malfeasance".
KING ATTACKED OVER TREASURY SURPLUS SWAP
Mervyn King issued a rare apology on Tuesday over the
appearance that the BoE's independence to set monetary policy
had been compromised.
EURO ZONE STATES FACE LOSSES ON GREEK DEBT
Euro zone governments could be forced to accept losses on
their rescue loans to Greece after Monday's deal to overhaul its
bailout failed to agree how to reach new debt targets.
MOODY'S FACES CURBS OVER BUFFETT LINKS
Moody's faces a ban on rating products issued by
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in an EU clampdown
on alleged conflicts of interest at credit rating agencies.