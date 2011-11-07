GREECE AGREES COALITION

The leaders of Greece's two largest political parties decided on Sunday night to form a government of national unity to start implement a 130 billion euro bail-out plan.

RISE OF THE 1 STG SHOP RENT ON DEPRESSED HIGH STREET

Pound shops have become a familiar sight on Britain's high streets as the downturn has bitten. But the term has taken on new meaning with reports of knock down rents of only 1 stg a year.

BUY-OUT FUND INVESTORS CALL FOR CHANGE IN FEE STRUCTURE

Large investors are pushing for sweeping changes in "outdated" and "excessive" fee structures of private equity funds, underlining how the financial crisis is reshaping the asset class.

BP'S ARGENTINE DEAL COLLAPSES

BP'S $7.1 billion deal to sell a majority stake in Argentina's second-largest oil producer to Bridas has collapsed in acrimony.

GREEK BANKS IN 6.4 BLN EUR BONDS SWITCH

Three of Greece's biggest banks have issued 6.4 billion euros of government-guaranteed bonds likely to be used as security to obtain financing from central banks.

SHIPPING CHIEFS HIT BY EBBING SENTIMENT

Souring investor sentiment towards some of the biggest figures in shipping appears to be spreading from oil tanker operations, according to date on heavily short sold-stocks.

CARPHONE WAREHOUSE TO SELL STAKE IN US BEST BUY TIE-UP

Carphone Warehouse , the UK phone retailer, will sell its stake in a Best Buy retail joint venture in the U.S. to its partner for more than $1 billion.

KINGFISHER RETHINK ON CHINA

Kingfisher , the home improvement retailer that owns the B&Q and Castorama chains, is poised to reshape its Chinese business in its latest bid to crack one of the world's most difficult DIY markets.

MAN GROUP HIRES LEADING BUSINESSWOMAN IN CHINA PUSH

Man Group , the second-largest hedge fund manager, is positioning itself for an expansion into mainland China as part of a drive beyond its base in Europe and the Middle East.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)