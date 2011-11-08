Financial Times

UK MPS DEMAND 'RADICAL OVERHAUL' OF BANK

The Bank of England needs a "radical overhaul" of its accountability and governance, clipping the wings of its governor, a UK parliamentary committee demanded in a report published on Tuesday.

COUTTS TO BE FINED OVER AIG PRODUCT SALE

The UK's financial watchdog will fine Coutts & Co, the private banking arm of the Royal Bank of Scotland , about 6 million pounds ($9.6 million) for the way it sold savings products linked to failed U.S. insurer AIG .

MUSIC STAR BOWIE LOOKS TO EMI EXIT

David Bowie is poised to walk away from EMI, the troubled UK music group in the middle of an auction, after a 15-year relationship in which the label held the rights to the bulk of his back catalogue including classic albums Ziggy Stardust and Space Oddity.

SEC TO PROPOSE MONEY FUND REFORMS

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will soon propose sweeping reforms of money market funds that could include capital standards and an end to practices that encourage investors to believe they will never lose money.

BEST BUY AND CARPHONE TO SHUT STORES

Best Buy and Carphone Warehouse have pulled the plug on their lossmaking chain of "big box" electrical retail stores in the UK, and formed a new emerging markets joint venture that plans to open mobile phone stores in China next year.

GROUPON CHINA IN REFUND PLEDGE OVER FAKES

Groupon's Chinese daily deals website has promised to refund hundreds of customers after Tissot-branded watches sold in a deal last month turned out to be counterfeit.

ALLIANZ SAYS UK CLAIM SCAMS HAVE DOUBLED

Allianz has detected a doubling in attempted fraud in the UK since the recession, according to figures from Europe's biggest insurer by market capitalisation that suggest corporate as well as personal insurance swindles are on the rise.

UK BIG BANKS HEAD LIST OF HIGH COURT LITIGANTS

The UK's four largest banks represented almost half of all litigation involving FTSE 100 companies listed in the High Court over the past year, according to new research.

GOOGLE NETWORK OPEN TO BUSINESS USERS

Google has opened the doors to the first business users on its Google+ social network, taking an important step in its battle with Facebook to bring a stronger social dimension to its dominant online advertising business.