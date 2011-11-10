Financial Times

MARKET CONFIDENCE IN ITALY COLLAPSES

Italian bond yields on Wednesday saw their biggest one-day rise since the launch of the euro amid fears that investors had lost confidence in the world's third-biggest debt market.

ROTHSCHILD CALLS FOR CLEAN-UP AT PT BUMI

Nat Rothschild has criticised the management and corporate governance at the Indonesian coal company BT Bumi , which he is trying to transform into a top-tier global miner.

MURDOCH TO CHAIR NEWS CORP'S AUSTRALIA ARM

Rupert Murdoch will take over as chairman of News Corp's Australian operations after Wednesday's resignation of John Hartigan, long-time chairman and chief executive of News Limited, amid political scrutiny of Australia's largest media conglomerate.

FSA HANDS OUT ITS BIGGEST MARKET ABUSE FINE

A Dubai-based investor has been fined $9.6 million for manipulating the closing price of India's Reliance Industries securities to avoid losses on a structured product.

GOLDMAN PLANS FURTHER PARING OF ICBC STAKE

Goldman Sachs is paring its stake in Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, hoping to raise about $1.5 billion by selling more than 2 billion shares in the lender, people familiar with the matter said.

BEIJING PROBES CLAIMS OF TELECOMS MONOPOLIES

The Chinese government is investigating China Telecom and China Unicom , the country's two main fixed-line carriers, over claims that they behaved like monopolies, in a rare high-profile move against state-owned enterprises.

FINANCIAL PAYMENTS SYSTEM FACES SHAKE-UP

The British government is considering whether to impose new regulations on the industry-led body responsible for UK payments in the wake of its controversial attempt to scrap cheques.

CHINA AND INDIA URGE WEST TO MANAGE DEBT

China and India have urged the developed world to act more responsibly in managing their debt to restore global financial stability, according to a rare joint statement published by Beijing's finance ministry.

