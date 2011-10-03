EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 8)
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Financial Times
OSBORNE REACHES FOR MIDDLE GROUND
British finance minister George Osborne will hand out an 800 million pound council tax subsidy on Monday to struggling families and announce plans to boost housing starts and business innovation, in an attempt to defuse growing criticism of his rigid strategy to cut the fiscal deficit. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q
PERELMAN IN FIVE-WAY TUSSLE FOR EMI
Ronald Perelman, the billionaire buy-out investor, is vying with four of the world's largest music companies for control of EMI, after private equity bidders backed off before this week's deadline for second-round bids for the UK music company that fell into the hands of its bank in February. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q
GOLDMAN SET TO BE LME SALE WINNER
Goldman Sachs has more than quadrupled its stake in the London Metal Exchange in the past two years, making the U.S. investment bank the biggest potential winner from the proposed sale of the 130-year-old exchange. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q
AGBANK SHRUGS OFF EARLY RIGHTS ISSUE FEARS
China's AgBank , the world's biggest bank, has shrugged off market concerns that it will have to resort to an early rights issue in order to top up capital buffers and maintain growth. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q
BTG GAINS TOP BANKER AS IT EYES EXPANSION
Roger Jenkins, the high-profile former Barclays executive , has joined BTG Pactual as a managing partner as Brazil's largest independent investment bank and asset manager gears up its ambitious expansion plans. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q
GOLDMAN SACHS TO RUN EON GAS SALE
E.ON (EONGn.DE), Germany's largest utility, has recruited Goldman Sachs to run a sale of its gas distribution network in a move that could raise up to 2.5 billion euros to help pay down its debts and further shift its focus away from Europe. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q
UK INSURERS SEEK 2013 START FOR SOLVENCY II
The British insurance industry is pressing the City regulator to push ahead with some parts of a new European capital regime at the start of 2013 in the UK, as it looks certain that the rest of the continent will now delay introducing the rules until 2014. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q
IBERIA BOARD EYES OPTIONS FOR NEW AIRLINE
The board of Iberia, which is owned by International Airlines Group , is set to meet this week to consider establishing a new low-cost airline that should help improve the Spanish flag carrier's profitability, but could also provoke industrial action. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q
($1 = 0.642 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by David Stamp)
ROME, Feb 8 Italy's government is concerned about the vulnerability of its companies to foreign takeover, particularly those it considers of national importance, and is moving to defend them.
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Adds context, bankers and asset manager comments)