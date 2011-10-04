Financial Times

AMR HIT BY BANKRUPTCY FEARS

Fears that the holding company for American Airlines the fourth-biggest U.S. carrier by passenger miles, would file for bankruptcy sent shares in AMR Corporation tumbling by a third on Monday. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

INVESTORS SEEK PROTECTION FROM EXTREMES

Investors are funnelling more assets to hedge funds that protect them against extreme events amid the European sovereign debt crisis and global economic recession. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

MINERS SET FOR INCREASE IN DEALS

Mining executives are anticipating a pick-up in deal-making with the sharp 40 percent drop in sector share prices over the last 10 months flushing out corporate predators. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

PWC HITS OUT AT BRUSSELS REFORMS

Europe could be made less competitive if a proposed shake-up of the accountancy profession is imposed by Brussels, the chairman of PwC , the world's biggest accountancy firm by revenue, has warned. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

HP WINS CONTROL OF AUTONOMY

Hewlett-Packard on Monday night declared that it had sealed its 6.7 billion pounds ($10.4 billion) acquisition of Autonomy , bringing to a close a controversial and closely watched deal. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

EUROZONE PROBLEMS HIT US BANK SHARES

Global equities fell sharply from Hong Kong to New York as Europe's sovereign debt crisis forced Dexia , the Franco-Belgian lender, into emergency talks on options including an effective break-up. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

BUSINESS LEADERS CALL FOR BETTER CHANCES FOR EX-PRISONERS

Britain's businesses should offer more jobs to former prisoners and those still in jail, eight of Britain's most prominent company leaders have urged. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

($1 = 0.646 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)