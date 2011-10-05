Financial Times

EU MINISTERS LOOK AT BANK AID PLANS

European Union finance ministers are examining ways of co-ordinating recapitalisations of financial institutions after they agreed that additional measures were urgently needed to shore up the region's banks.

RAMBOURG PLANS NEW HEDGE FUND IN PARIS

Guillaume Rambourg, the star trader whose run-in with UK market regulators led to the fall of asset management group Gartmore as an independent company, is poised to launch his own hedge fund venture in Paris.

BLACKROCK JOINS CALL FOR ACTION ON ETFS

Blackrock , the world's leading provider of exchange traded funds, has backed calls for tougher safeguards for the investment products to deflect the rising tide of regulatory concerns about the systemic risk posed by the fast-growing market.

FOUR SEASONS IN DEBT REFINANCING TALKS

Four Seasons Healthcare, which is seeking control of 140 homes formerly managed by Southern Cross to become Britain's biggest care home operator, is in refinancing talks over 780 million pounds ($1.2 billion) of debt.

SOLVENCY II FACES YEAR'S DELAY

The UK's financial regulator has acknowledged for the first time that new European capital rules for insurers are now likely to come into force in January 2014, a year later than expected.

ESSAR AIMS TO RAISE MILLIONS FROM IPO IN 2012

Essar , one of India's largest conglomerates, is planning to raise about $750 million from an initial public offering of its infrastructure assets on the London Stock Exchange, as it seeks to attract foreign investors to power its expansion plans.

REPSOL CALLS FOR INQUIRY INTO SUSPECT TRADING

Repsol , the Spanish oil and gas producer, has asked Spain's market regulator to investigate suspicious trading activity in its shares before Mexico's Pemex teamed up with Sacyr , the rebel investor, against the company's management.

($1 = 0.647 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)