Financial Times

BANKS FACE NEW EU STRESS TESTS

Europe's top banking regulator has started to re-examine the strength of the region's banks, modelling a big write-down of all peripheral eurozone sovereign debt. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

TWO SUPERIORS OF UBS TRADER STAND DOWN

The business heads in charge of the UBS unit where the bank's $2.3 billion alleged rogue-trading scandal took place, have resigned, less than a fortnight after former group chief executive Oswald Grubel did the same. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

U.S. BANKS DEFER 60 PERCENT OF EXECUTIVE BONUSES

The largest U.S. banks are deferring more than 60 percent of senior bank executives' bonuses, according to a survey by the Federal Reserve. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

MICROSOFT TO WIN APPROVAL FOR SKYPE DEAL

Microsoft is set to win Brussels approval for its planned $8.5 billion acquisition of online telephone service Skype, highlighting a turnaround in its long-strained relations with European competition authorities. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

CHINA SEE SURGE IN CDS ON SLOWDOWN FEARS

Fears of an economic slowdown in China have fuelled a trading surge in instruments that insure investors against sovereign bond defaults, making the country a new focal point for the widely used financial products. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

BAKRIES FACE THREAT TO BUMI DOMINANCE

Indonesia's billionaire Bakrie family risks losing its dominance over Bumi , the London-listed coalminer formed in partnership with financier Nat Rothschild, after lenders called in a $1.3 billion (840 million pound) loan pledged against the family's Bumi shares. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

SUPERGROUP SHARES PLUNGE AFTER WARNING

SuperGroup shares lost more than a quarter of their value on Wednesday after the international fashion chain warned that stock management problems would wipe up to 9 million pounds from full-year profit. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

($1 = 0.646 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)