WHITEHALL FEARS NEW BAILOUT FOR RBS
Nervousness is growing in Whitehall that the government
might have to inject further capital into Royal Bank of Scotland
(RBS) as part of a European effort to recapitalise the
WHITEHALL FEARS NEW BAILOUT FOR RBS
BANK OF ENGLAND INCREASES QE BY 75 BILLION POUNDS
The Bank of England acted more swiftly and more decisively
on Thursday than most economists had expected to inject a
further round of stimulus into the economy, as its governor
warned that the nation may be facing its "most serious financial
crisis ever." here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q
CHINA LABOUR COSTS PUSH JOBS BACK TO US
Rising Chinese labour costs are changing the economics of
global manufacturing and could contribute to the creation of 3
million jobs in the U.S. by 2020, according to a study being
released by the Boston Consulting Group. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q
BRAMSON TAKES OVER AT F&C
Alain Grisay is to step down from F&C Asset Management after
six years as chief executive handing over immediate
responsibility for strategy to Edward Bramson, the turnaround
specialist who became chairman following a boardroom coup in
February. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q
GOULD LEADS RACE TO BECOME BG CHAIRMAN
Andrew Gould, the well-respected former chief executive of
oilfield services group Schlumberger , has emerged as the
leading candidate to take over as the next chairman of BG Group
. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q
NAPSTER CREATORS REUNITE FOR VIDEO START-UP
The creators of Napster, the free song-sharing service that
amassed tens of millions of users and seriously challenged
record labels, have reunited after a decade apart with a
secretive video start-up. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q
BUMI SHAREHOLDER CONSIDERS ASSET SALE
Indonesia's influential Bakrie family, the largest
shareholder in London-listed miner Bumi , is
considering selling off assets to repay a $1.34 billion loan to
a syndicate led by Credit Suisse, people familiar with the
matter said. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q
EXCLUSIVE LONDON HOUSING PROJECT SET TO BEGIN
Brockton Capital, a real estate-focused private equity
group, is set to cash in on the rampant demand for high-end
London property by launching Mayfair's largest housing project
for decades. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q
($1 = 0.647 British Pounds)
