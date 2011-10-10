Financial Times
'TIME SHORT' FOR EUROZONE, SAYS CAMERON
David Cameron has urged European leaders to take a "big
bazooka" approach to resolving the eurozone crisis, warning they
BANKS TO BE FORCED TO BOOST LIQUID ASSESTS
Global banking regulators will press ahead with the first
worldwide effort to force banks to hold more liquid assets and
cut back the industry's reliance on short-term funding, despite
complaints that the rule changes could damage the broader
economy, the new chairman of the Basel Committee on Banking
CAMERON WANTS 'SAFEGUARDS' FOR FINANCIAL SERVICES
David Cameron is to demand "safeguards" to prevent France
and other eurozone countries from distorting the European
Union's single market in an attempt to shift financial services
LLOYDS SET FOR LOSS ON REAL ESTATE DEAL
Lloyds Banking Group seems poised to take a loss of
about 35 percent on a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) basket of
commercial property debt as it enters second-round talks with
four remaining bidders for the portfolio, according to people
IMI LOOKS TO SPEND BIG ON ACQUISITIONS
IMI , the UK engineering group, is investigating
spending up to several hundred million pounds on acquisitions to
UK REGULATOR CRITICISES FRENCH AUDITORS
French auditors have been lambasted by the UK's leading
accountancy regulator for their performance during the Greek
LADBROKES TAKEOVER OF RIVAL UNDER THREAT
Ladbrokes may pull the plug on its potential
takeover of Sportingbet even if the online gambling
suitor removes a perceived stumbling block to the deal by
selling its Turkish business, according to people with knowledge
STEEL COMPANIES BRACED FOR PRICE FALL
The steel industry faces tough times with companies braced
for falling prices as buyers delay orders because of extreme
($1 = 0.643 British Pounds)
