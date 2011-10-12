Financial Times

SSE TO SHAKE UP POWER MARKET

Scottish and Southern Energy will break ranks with rival utilities by offering its electricity for sale to any household supplier this week, heralding the biggest change for almost a decade in the UK's electricity market. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN

SKY INVESTORS VOICE DOUBTS OVER MURDOCH

Concerns are mounting among leading shareholders in British Sky Broadcasting over the chairmanship of James Murdoch in the wake of the protracted scandal over phone hacking at News International. here

SLOVAKIA VOTES AGAINST EXPANDED EFSF

Slovakia's government became the first in the euro zone to fall over opposition to bailing out indebted economies after parliament voted down approval for enhancing the bloc's rescue fund. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN

EU BANKS FACE HIGHER CAPITAL THRESHOLDS

European authorities plan to set a higher than expected capital threshold for the region's banks and give them six to nine months to achieve that level or face government recapitalisations under the auspices of the eurozone's 440 billion euro rescue fund, senior regulators said. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN

AEA INVESTORS IN ASCO MOVE

AEA Investors, a U.S. based private equity group that counts former BP chief executive Tony Hayward among its advisers, has tabled an offer for Asco, the fast-growing oil and gas logistics business based in Aberdeen. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN

PAULSON & CO WARNS OF ASSET REDEMPTION

Paulson & Co, the giant U.S. hedge fund run by billionaire investor John Paulson, has warned that in a "worst case" scenario, it could suffer redemptions equivalent to between a fifth and a quarter of its assets by the end of the year. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN

PETROBRAS TACKLES DEEPWATER RIG DELAYS

Petrobras' ambitious plans to develop Brazil's hydrocarbon-rich offshore reserves remain on track despite unexpected delays in the delivery of deepwater drilling rigs this year, according to its chief executive. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN

PENSION SHORTFALL NEARLY DOUBLES IN SEPTEMBER

The aggregate shortfall of UK corporate pension schemes soared in September and is now at its second-highest level, new industry data show, as falling markets and bond yields sharply reduced returns. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN

($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)