EU BANKS COULD SHRINK TO HIT CAPITAL RULES
Leading European banks say they would rather sell assets
than raise expensive new capital to meet compulsory demands from
the European Union for higher capital ratios, threatening a
further contraction of credit to the enfeebled euro zone
economy.
BLACKBERRY EMAIL OUTAGE HITS HALF OF USERS
Research in Motion , the maker of BlackBerry
smartphones, was battling to shore up its network on Wednesday
as it emerged that an intermittent service outage preventing
users accessing email had spread to 30 million-40 million
people, half of all Blackberry subscribers worldwide.
GROSS U-TURN ON PIMCO STRATEGY
Bill Gross has made a U-turn in the investment strategy of
his $242 billion fund after a high-profile bearish call on the
U.S. Treasury market backfired, triggering deep underformance by
the world's largest bond fund.
ALCATEL-LUCENT DEAL TO SELL CALL CENTRE BUSINESS
Alcatel-Lucent , the Franco-American communications
equipment maker, has agreed to sell its corporate call centre
services business for as much as $1.5 billion to Permira
, the private equity group.
HTC EYES FURTHER CONTENT ACQUISITIONS
Peter Chou, chief executive of HTC , says the
Taiwanese company is considering further acquisitions of media
and content companies in order to step up its battle to become
one of the world's best-known smartphone brands.
GERMANY URGES TREATY REWRITE TO STRENGHTEN BLOC
Germany is pushing its European partners to deliver treaty
change within the next two years, in order to bring about closer
integration in the euro zone and reinforce budget discipline.
TOTAL WARNS FRANCE OVER SHALE GAS PERMIT
The French authorities will make it harder to secure the
country's future energy supplies if they continue to prevent
Total from exploring for shale gas, according to
Christophe de Margerie, the energy group's chief executive.
FED TEMPTED BY 'QE3'
The U.S. Federal Reserve considered a new round of
quantitative easing as an option at its September monetary
policy meeting, suggesting that "QE3" is still possible if the
economy weakens further.
