PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 1
Feb 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Financial Times
EMERGING MARKETS EYE BOOST FOR IMF
Emerging market countries are working on ways to contribute money rapidly to expand the effective firepower of the International Monetary Fund, with the aim of increasing its role in fighting the eurozone sovereign debt crisis. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN
TRICHET SAYS ECB HAS DONE ALL IT CAN
The European Central Bank has reached the limits of what it can do to support financial markets and it is now up to governments to grapple with a stubborn debt crisis, the ECB's outgoing president, Jean-Claude Trichet, said. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN
TORY DONOR'S LINKS ADD PRESSURE ON FOX
Michael Hintze, the millionaire donor to Britain's Conservative party who indirectly financed Adam Werritty, the controversial associate of the defence secretary Liam Fox, has tens of millions of dollars invested in defence companies through his hedge fund, CQS. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN
CABLE HITS TREASURY OVER 'RED TAPE CHALLENGE'
British business secretary Vince Cable's attempt to whittle away at the regulatory burden on business is being frustrated by the Treasury's unwillingness to take part in his "red tape challenge" according to business department insiders. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN
GERMAN BANKS ATTACK RECAPITALISATION PLAN
Germany's entire banking industry has joined forces to resist any compulsory recapitalisation of banks, urging Berlin to resist European moves to impose higher capital requirements across the board. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN
INSURERS BLAME APPLE AS FRAUDULENT CLAIMS RISE
The readiness of Apple to replace blocked or faulty iPhones with new smartphones is helping to fuel a big rise in fraud, insurers have warned. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN
PRU CAUGHT UP IN SEARCH FOR DIRECTORS
Prudential has hired Zygos, the City headhunters, to find two new non-executive directors as part of an ongoing shake-up of its board aimed partly at addressing investor dissatisfaction over last year's bid for AIA , the pan-Asian life insurer. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN
POLYUS EYES UK RELOCATION AHEAD OF FLOAT
Polyus Gold has moved to redomicile in the UK by early November, paving the way for Russia's biggest gold miner to become a premium-listed FTSE 100 candidate by the end of the year. here#axzz1aK0ik9dN
($1 = 0.634 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)
FLORENCE/LONDON, Jan 30 Nigeria's Trans Forcados Pipeline which has been shut for most of the last year could reopen "towards the end of the second quarter", Seplat Chief Executive Austin Avuru said.
