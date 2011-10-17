Financial Times
VOLATILE MARKETS THREATEN EMI SALE
Turbulent financing markets could derail Citigroup's
attempt to sell EMI, according to people close to the $3
billion-plus auction who warned that the U.S. bank could abandon
the sale if it cannot squeeze higher offers from bidders. here#axzz1aygGRW3F
ETIHAD IN TALKS TO BUY AER LINGUS
Etihad , the fast-growing Middle Eastern airline,
has approached the Irish government to buy its 25 percent stake
in flag-carrier Aer Lingus , people with knowledge of
the move said. here#axzz1aygGRW3F
LOUIS DREYFUS LOOKS TO LISTING OR PARTIAL SALE
Louis Dreyfus Commodities has hired bankers to prepare for a
potential listing or a partial sale to a sovereign wealth fund
after the privately-held 160-year-old trading house failed to
reach a merger deal with rivals Olam , Glencore
and Bunge .
TAKEOVER PANEL TO RULE ON UK DEADLINES
A flurry of decisions that could reshape the landscape of UK
dealmaking are set to be announced on Monday, as more than 10
bidders for British companies face new deadlines for making
their bids.
DEUTSCHE BANK'S LOSSES BILLIONS IN LAS VEGAS
Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) exposure to "casino banking" in
Las Vegas has reached $4.9 billion, rivalling its exposure to
countries affected by the eurozone debt crisis.
EUROPE'S CARMAKERS TRIM PRODUCTION PLANS
Several carmakers are cutting back production or overtime
work at their European plants because of weakening market demand
- a further indication that the debt crisis is beginning to hit
the real economy. here#axzz1aygGRW3F
BHP CONSIDERS BID FOR FERROUS RESOURCES
BHP Billiton is considering a potential bid
for Ferrous Resources of Brazil, an iron ore miner start-up, as
the world's largest mining company by market value uses the
current drop in valuations to search for cheap commodities
projects.
OUSTED OLYMPUS CHIEF IN WRITEDOWN CLAIMS
The ousted chief executive of Olympus claims that
before he was fired, he had raised concerns that the Japanese
camera maker might have to writedown the value of its assets in
its accounts following a series of controversial acquisitions
between 2006 and 2008.
($1 = 0.631 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)