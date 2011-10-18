Financial Times

G4S BUYS DANISH RIVAL ISS

G4S is set to become one of the world's biggest employers after agreeing to buy ISS , the Danish services provider, in an ambitious 5.2 billion pound ($8.2 billion) deal that seeks to create a global leader in outsourcing with combined staff of 1.17 million. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

BP TO END PAYMENTS TO OIL SPILL FUND EARLY

BP will be able to cease payments into a $20 billion compensation fund to help meet claims from last year's Gulf of Mexico oil spill one year earlier than expected after striking an out-of-court settlement with Anadarko Petroleum . here#axzz1aygGRW3F

OLYMPUS TENSIONS RISE AMID THREAT OF LEGAL ACTION

The ousted chief executive of Olympus has taken his case to the Britain's white-collar crime agency while the Japanese camera maker - whose shares slid a further 24 percent over the debacle - said it could take legal action against him. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

IMPROVEMENT IN U.S. MORTGAGE DELINQUENCIES ENDS

Fears about the health of U.S. consumer balance sheets grew on Monday as Citigroup and Wells Fargo joined JPMorgan Chase in reporting new signs that homeowners and credit-card borrowers are falling behind on their payments. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

SAINT GEORGE DROPS DTZ TAKEOVER PLANS

DTZ's biggest shareholder has scrapped plans to take the global property consultancy private after more than five months of takeover talks, raising questions about the future of the debt-laden company. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

BLACKBERRY SAYS SORRY WITH APPS REWARD

Research In Motion is to give BlackBerry users more than $100 worth of free applications as a way of apologising for the outage that took down the smartphone's email service for three days last week across many parts of the world. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

IPHONE 4 SALES HIT RECORD ON LAUNCH

Apple has sold a record 4 million of its latest incarnation of the iPhone in its first three days on sale in spite of criticism that the new product was a more limited technological leap forward than its predecessors. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

FRENCH COURT RULES L'OREAL HEIRESS MENTALLY UNFIT

Liliane Bettencourt, the 88-year-old L'Oreal heiress who is France's richest woman, has lost her bitter three-year battle against her own daughter Francoise Meyers-Bettencourt to retain control of her 15 billion euros ($21 billion) ­fortune. here#axzz1aygGRW3F

($1 = 0.635 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)