VW HEADING FOR CAR INDUSTRY TOP SPOT
Volkswagen will become the world's biggest
carmaker this year - a full seven years earlier than its
management's goal of replacing Toyota in the industry's top
spot, according to three leading consultancies. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC
PRESSURE ON ITALY IN EUROZONE STRUGGLE
Germany and France have turned on Italy to demand further
action to boost growth and reduce its huge debt, as leaders of
the eurozone struggle to agree on how to boost their rescue fund
to stop contagion in the sovereign debt markets before a
Wednesday deadline. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC
BRITAIN WARNED OF RISKS FROM EURO FALLOUT
Policymakers would not be able to insulate Britain from a
deepening crisis in the eurozone, Ben Broadbent, a member of the
Bank of England's interest rate-setting committee, told the
Financial Times, even if it significantly increased its
money-printing operations. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC
RYANAIR EYES FRESH PHASE OF GROWTH
Ryanair has ambitious plans to increase the number
of passengers flying with Europe's leading low-cost airline each
year from 70 million to up to 130 million over the next decade,
by buying as many as 300 aircraft. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC
ABN AMRO SEEKS NEW LIFE AS GLOBAL FORCE
ABN Amro , the Dutch bank that has seen two of its
three post-crisis owners collapse, is on a mission to re-emerge
as a force in the sector and has promised to be a buyer of
eurozone financial assets that capital-stretched banks are
preparing to sell. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC
BANKS SHARE RISKS WITH INVESTORS
Banks are striking deals with private equity groups, hedge
funds and insurance companies in an effort to preserve their
precious regulatory capital. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC
BOARD MOVE HIGHLIGHTS PLUS MARKETS TURMOIL
One of the biggest shareholders in Plus Markets is
seeking to put Simon Brickles, the company's former chief
executive, back on to the board of the Aim-quoted stock
exchange. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC
CHINA MILK GROUP EYES PFIZER BABY UNIT
Mengniu Dairy , one of China's largest milk
producers, is considering a bid for Pfizer's infant
nutrition business as potential buyers prepare for the start of
the sales process next month. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC
KPMG VOWS TO REMAIN A MULTI-DISCIPLINARY FIRM
KPMG International has pledged to keep its audit
and consulting arms together in the face of a regulatory
crackdown by the European Commission that has raised the
prospect of a break-up of the Big Four accountants. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC
