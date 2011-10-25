Financial Times
HARD LINE ADOPTED ON GREEK DEBT LOSS
European negotiators have asked Greek debt holders to accept
a 60 percent cut in the face value of their bonds, a hardline
stance that far exceeds losses agreed in a deal between private
investors and eurozone authorities three months ago. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC
NETFLIX DOWN AS SUBSCRIBERS NUMBERS FALL
Netflix shares slumped more than 25 percent in
after-hours trading on Monday after the company revealed that
subscriber numbers had fallen by more than expected and warned
that its UK launch would push it into the red. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC
POLYMETAL ADVANCES TOWARDS FTSE 100
The rising influence of companies from the former Soviet
Union on the London stock market is to be extended with a big
Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal set to join
the FTSE 100 index after raising as much as 518 million pounds
in a share placing. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC
EU TRANSPARENCY RULES TOUGHER THAN EXPECTED
European companies will have to reveal how much they pay
governments in individual oil, gas, mining and logging projects
under Brussels proposals that go further than expected in
strengthening transparency rules. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC
EMPLOYERS ARE EXPLOITING TEMPS, SAY UNIONS
Unions say some agency workers may end up worse off under
new European regulations designed to improve their rights
because big employers, including Tesco and Carlsberg
(CARLb.CO), are exploiting loopholes in the legislation. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC
HOME LOSS RISKS FOR POOREST AREAS
More than half of first-time buyers in some of Britain's
poorest areas were granted mortgages worth over 90 percent of
the value of their property in the years before the recession,
suggesting that many will be at risk of losing their homes if
the economy worsens. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)