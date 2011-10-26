Financial Times
BERLUSCONI FIGHTS TO SAVE COALITION
Italy's prime minister was fighting on Tuesday night to
stave off a collapse of his centre-right coalition government
over European Union demands for more concrete economic reform
measures in time for Wednesday's highly anticipated summit of
eurozone leaders.
DOUBTS OVER ABU DHABI'S MUSEUMS PROJECT
Abu Dhabi's dreams of collecting some of the world's
greatest art names by building enormous local branches of the
Guggenheim and three other museums may be in doubt after a key
construction contract was delayed following a government public
spending review.
UBS DEFIES BONUS SLASHING IN WAKE OF SCANDAL
UBS executives said last month's $2.3 billion
unauthorised trading loss would not force the bank to
dramatically rein in bonuses, as it set aside nearly 90 percent
of its investment banking revenues for staff pay.
KING REJECTS CALLS FOR MORE LENDING SUPPORT
The governor of the Bank of England has parried calls for
the monetary policy committee to do more to boost lending and
dismissed claims the bank refused to support government policy
as "complete nonsense".
CASH INJECTION TALKS FOR UK NUCLEAR PLANS
The German consortium planning to build new nuclear plants
in the UK is negotiating a cash injection of up to 5 billion
euros in exchange for a 25 percent stake, according to people
familiar with the situation.
INVESTEC TAKEOVER OF EVOLUTION TO GO AHEAD
Investec's 202 million pounds takeover of Evolution
Group will go ahead despite last-minute resistance from
Evolution's biggest shareholder, after the broker's other big
investors voted to approve the bid.
F&C RETAIL INVESTMENT FUTURE UNDER REVIEW
F&C Asset Management has admitted the future of its retail
investment operations - which include one of the UK's oldest
investment trusts - as a part of the group is under review.
PUTIN-LED BODY DELAYS POLYUS LONDON LISTING
Russia's Polyus Gold KXZ1q.L has delayed plans
for a full listing in London after a foreign investment
commission headed by Vladimir Putin said it did not have enough
information to approve the company's relocation to the UK.
BP CONSIDERS GULF SALES TO MEET TARGET
BP will consider selling some of its assets in the
Gulf of Mexico to help meet its new disposal target of $45
billion, as the UK oil group used its third-quarter results to
hail "a definite turning point" in its fortunes after last
year's devastating spill.
BASEL TO CHANGE TRADE FINANCE REFORMS
Global banking regulators have agreed to tweak the way the
new "Basel III" capital requirements are calculated for trade
finance to help low income countries, but rejected industry
calls for a full rewrite.
($1 = 0.624 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)