Financial Times

BERLUSCONI FIGHTS TO SAVE COALITION

Italy's prime minister was fighting on Tuesday night to stave off a collapse of his centre-right coalition government over European Union demands for more concrete economic reform measures in time for Wednesday's highly anticipated summit of eurozone leaders. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

DOUBTS OVER ABU DHABI'S MUSEUMS PROJECT

Abu Dhabi's dreams of collecting some of the world's greatest art names by building enormous local branches of the Guggenheim and three other museums may be in doubt after a key construction contract was delayed following a government public spending review. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

UBS DEFIES BONUS SLASHING IN WAKE OF SCANDAL

UBS executives said last month's $2.3 billion unauthorised trading loss would not force the bank to dramatically rein in bonuses, as it set aside nearly 90 percent of its investment banking revenues for staff pay. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

KING REJECTS CALLS FOR MORE LENDING SUPPORT

The governor of the Bank of England has parried calls for the monetary policy committee to do more to boost lending and dismissed claims the bank refused to support government policy as "complete nonsense". here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

CASH INJECTION TALKS FOR UK NUCLEAR PLANS

The German consortium planning to build new nuclear plants in the UK is negotiating a cash injection of up to 5 billion euros in exchange for a 25 percent stake, according to people familiar with the situation. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

INVESTEC TAKEOVER OF EVOLUTION TO GO AHEAD

Investec's 202 million pounds takeover of Evolution Group will go ahead despite last-minute resistance from Evolution's biggest shareholder, after the broker's other big investors voted to approve the bid. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

F&C RETAIL INVESTMENT FUTURE UNDER REVIEW

F&C Asset Management has admitted the future of its retail investment operations - which include one of the UK's oldest investment trusts - as a part of the group is under review. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

PUTIN-LED BODY DELAYS POLYUS LONDON LISTING

Russia's Polyus Gold KXZ1q.L has delayed plans for a full listing in London after a foreign investment commission headed by Vladimir Putin said it did not have enough information to approve the company's relocation to the UK. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

BP CONSIDERS GULF SALES TO MEET TARGET

BP will consider selling some of its assets in the Gulf of Mexico to help meet its new disposal target of $45 billion, as the UK oil group used its third-quarter results to hail "a definite turning point" in its fortunes after last year's devastating spill. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

BASEL TO CHANGE TRADE FINANCE REFORMS

Global banking regulators have agreed to tweak the way the new "Basel III" capital requirements are calculated for trade finance to help low income countries, but rejected industry calls for a full rewrite. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

($1 = 0.624 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)