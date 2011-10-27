Financial Times
LEADERS STRUGGLE FOR EUROZONE DEAL
Eurozone leaders will attempt to reduce Greece's outstanding
debt to 120 percent of gross domestic product by the end of the
decade, but were struggling on Wednesday night to pin down
details of the private sector's contribution, needed for a
SANTANDER SEEKS TO OFFLOAD PROPERTY
SANTANDER SEEKS TO OFFLOAD PROPERTY
Spain's Santander , the biggest bank in the eurozone
by market capitalisation, is quietly trying to sell a 3 billion
euros ($4.1 billion) package of thousands of repossessed homes
and plots of land to foreign investors to clean up its balance
NOKIA UNVEILS WINDOWS HANDSETS
NOKIA UNVEILS WINDOWS HANDSETS
Nokia , the Finnish mobile phone group, has
launched its first range of Windows handsets aimed at clawing
WARNER STOPS GIVING BLOCKBUSTER LATEST FILMS
WARNER STOPS GIVING BLOCKBUSTER LATEST FILMS
Warner Brothers has stopped supplying discs of its latest
releases to Blockbuster after the DVD rental chain refused to
agree to a 28-day delay between the films going on sale and
IRISH PROPERTY DEAL "TO ATTRACT FOREIGN BUYERS"
IRISH PROPERTY DEAL "TO ATTRACT FOREIGN BUYERS"
Ireland's National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) is
offering up to 70 percent financing to investors willing to buy
commercial property on its books in an effort to revitalise the
REBEL CONSERVATIVES TO CONTINUE EU CAMPAIGN
REBEL CONSERVATIVES TO CONTINUE EU CAMPAIGN
Eurosceptic Conservatives have signalled no let-up in their
campaign to renegotiate Britain's relationship with Europe as
one rebel announced plans for a new backbench group on European
reform. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC
CABLE REJECTS SCRAPPING UNFAIR FIRING LAW
Vince Cable, the British business secretary, has rejected a
proposal to give employers the freedom to summarily sack
unproductive workers, included in a report attempting to inject
($1 = 0.626 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.626 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)