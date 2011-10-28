Financial Times

CHINA COULD PLAY KEY ROLE IN EU RESCUE

China is very likely to contribute to the eurozone's bailout fund but the scope of its involvement will depend on European leaders satisfying some key conditions, two senior advisers to the Chinese government told the Financial Times. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

HP REVERSES DECISION TO SPIN OFF PC ARM

Hewlett-Packard will keep its personal computer division rather than spin it off to shareholders, reversing the proposal by then chief executive Leo Apotheker before his dismissal last month. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

GOLDMAN'S HMRC DEAL FACES CHALLENGE

A controversial tax deal between Goldman Sachs and HM Revenue & Customs - the British government's tax collecting arm - which saw the investment bank agree a settlement that reportedly saved it millions of pounds in interest, could face a challenge in the UK High Court. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

MAYOR TELLS EU TO DROP FINANCIAL TAX

The Mayor of London Boris Johnson has stepped up the city's opposition to EU plans for a tax on financial transactions, urging Brussels to drop the proposal "at the earliest opportunity". here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

EUROZONE BUSINESS WARY OF FOREIGN HELP

The head of Europe's most powerful national industry body, Germany's BDI, has warned eurozone leaders about the dangers of approaching China or other nations to help resolve the region's debt crisis, as this would put the fate of the battered euro in the hands of foreign governments. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

COGNETAS ANGERS INVESTORS WITH FEE PLAN

Cognetas is risking a clash with its investors after the European mid-market private equity group proposed a more generous performance fee for its ailing second fund. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

ASTRAZENECA INDICTED IN SERBIAN CORRUPTION CASE

AstraZeneca has been served with a criminal indictment by the Serbian authorities as part of a widening probe into alleged bribery by several pharmaceutical companies in the Balkan country. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

TOP DIRECTORS' TOTAL EARNINGS RISE 49 PERCENT

FTSE 100 directors saw their total earnings rise by 49 percent in the past financial year, taking the average to just under 2.7 million pounds, according to research by Incomes Data Services, the pay monitoring group. here#axzz1bdbGo0MC

($1 = 0.621 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)