JAPAN'S PM'S FEARS OVER OLYMPUS SCANDAL
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has called for
clarification about a string of controversial payments made by
camera maker Olympus, saying that the furore threatens to
tarnish Japan's reputation as a rules-based market economy. here#axzz1cIpYtqtG
CAMERON WARNS COLLEAGUES ON TALKING DOWN UK
Prime Minister David Cameron has urged colleagues to stop
talking down the economy as he tries to drown out a growing
chorus of doomsayers with a resolutely upbeat assessment of the
nation's prospects. here
SCHAUBLE URGES EU FISCAL UNION
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble wants the European
Union to take the global lead in introducing a financial
transaction tax to curb speculative trading, along with tougher
regulation of big banks and the "shadow" banking sector, such as
hedge funds. here#axzz1cIpYtqtG
URALKALI CONSIDERS LISTING ON LSE
UralKali , the world's largest potash producer by
volume, is considering a premium listing on the London Stock
Exchange (LSE) -- in part to banish lingering concerns about its
standards of corporate governance, according to the chief
executive of the company. here#axzz1cIpYtqtG
TALKS TO SELL CAPITAL SAFETY REIGNITED
The former buyout arm of Candover Investments has
reignited talks to sell Capital Safety Group, the UK-based
safety harness maker worth up to 1 billion pound including debt.
here#axzz1cIpYtqtG
BLAVATNIK WALKS AWAY FROM EMI AUCTION
Len Blavatnik, whose Access Industries group bought Warner
Music earlier this year, has walked away from the $3 billion to
$4 billion auction for EMI, turning Citigroup's attempt to
sell the UK music company into a tense game of brinkmanship,
people close to the negotiations said. here#axzz1cIpYtqtG
TRANSOCEAN EYES MORE ACTION AGAINST BP
Transocean , owner of the Deepwater Horizon
drilling rig that sank in the Gulf of Mexico last year, is
planning to take further legal action against BP as it
seeks to prove that the British company should be liable for
almost all the costs of the disaster. here#axzz1cIpYtqtG
ARCELORMITTAL REMAINS FIRM ON EUROPE OUTPUT
ArcelorMittal is attempting to ride out the weak
economic conditions in Europe without the need for further plant
closures, according to the head of the company's main steel
operations across the continent. here#axzz1cIpYtqtG
BUSINESS TO PRESS FOR G20 UNITY
Business leaders from the world's leading economies are set
to press for firm action on growth, trade and social issues at
this week's G20 summit in France, warning of the dangers of
political disaffection. here#axzz1cIpYtqtG
BANK ACCUSED OF IMPEDING MPS' INQUIRY
A senior Conservative politician has accused the chairman of
the Court of the Bank of England of impeding his committee's
attempt to hold the Bank to account. here#axzz1cIpYtqtG
RIVERSTONE CONSIDERS SALE OF SEAJACKS
Lord Brown's Riverstone fund is considering the sale of
Seajacks, the offshore wind farm servicing business it bought
last year. here#axzz1cIpYtqtG
