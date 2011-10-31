Financial Times

JAPAN'S PM'S FEARS OVER OLYMPUS SCANDAL

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has called for clarification about a string of controversial payments made by camera maker Olympus, saying that the furore threatens to tarnish Japan's reputation as a rules-based market economy.

CAMERON WARNS COLLEAGUES ON TALKING DOWN UK

Prime Minister David Cameron has urged colleagues to stop talking down the economy as he tries to drown out a growing chorus of doomsayers with a resolutely upbeat assessment of the nation's prospects.

SCHAUBLE URGES EU FISCAL UNION

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble wants the European Union to take the global lead in introducing a financial transaction tax to curb speculative trading, along with tougher regulation of big banks and the "shadow" banking sector, such as hedge funds.

URALKALI CONSIDERS LISTING ON LSE

UralKali , the world's largest potash producer by volume, is considering a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) -- in part to banish lingering concerns about its standards of corporate governance, according to the chief executive of the company.

TALKS TO SELL CAPITAL SAFETY REIGNITED

The former buyout arm of Candover Investments has reignited talks to sell Capital Safety Group, the UK-based safety harness maker worth up to 1 billion pound including debt.

BLAVATNIK WALKS AWAY FROM EMI AUCTION

Len Blavatnik, whose Access Industries group bought Warner Music earlier this year, has walked away from the $3 billion to $4 billion auction for EMI, turning Citigroup's attempt to sell the UK music company into a tense game of brinkmanship, people close to the negotiations said.

TRANSOCEAN EYES MORE ACTION AGAINST BP

Transocean , owner of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig that sank in the Gulf of Mexico last year, is planning to take further legal action against BP as it seeks to prove that the British company should be liable for almost all the costs of the disaster.

ARCELORMITTAL REMAINS FIRM ON EUROPE OUTPUT

ArcelorMittal is attempting to ride out the weak economic conditions in Europe without the need for further plant closures, according to the head of the company's main steel operations across the continent.

BUSINESS TO PRESS FOR G20 UNITY

Business leaders from the world's leading economies are set to press for firm action on growth, trade and social issues at this week's G20 summit in France, warning of the dangers of political disaffection.

BANK ACCUSED OF IMPEDING MPS' INQUIRY

A senior Conservative politician has accused the chairman of the Court of the Bank of England of impeding his committee's attempt to hold the Bank to account.

RIVERSTONE CONSIDERS SALE OF SEAJACKS

Lord Brown's Riverstone fund is considering the sale of Seajacks, the offshore wind farm servicing business it bought last year.

