Financial Times
Headlines
ROTHSCHILD RESIGNS FROM BUMI PLC BOARD -
REBEKAH BROOKS RECEIVED 7 MLN GBP PAY-OFF -
SALMOND SAYS STERLING-ZONE WOULD WORK -
RBS SUSPENDS HEAD OF RATES TRADING -
STATE STREET INVESTORS SEEK NEW BLOOD AT TOP -
SOFTBANK TO INJECT $8 BLN IN CAPITAL INTO SPRINT -
RBS SET TO LEAVE TOXIC ASSET SCHEME -
SFO DROPS PROBE INTO ICELAND'S KAUPTHING -
Overview
ROTHSCHILD RESIGNS FROM BUMI PLC BOARD
Nat Rothschild, the financier who created Bumi Plc
, has resigned from the board of the London-listed coal
miner.
REBEKAH BROOKS RECEIVED 7 MLN GBP PAY-OFF
Rebekah Brooks received a pay-off totalling more than 7
million pounds ($11.24 million) following her resignation from
News International last year.
SALMOND SAYS STERLING-ZONE WOULD WORK
Alex Salmond insists an independent Scotland could cohabit
happily with the rest of the UK in a monetary union.
RBS SUSPENDS HEAD OF RATES TRADING
RBS has suspended its head of rates trading in
Europe and Asia Pacific, the most senior employee to be put on
leave on the Libor rate.
STATE STREET INVESTORS SEEK NEW BLOOD AT TOP
Four of the 10 largest shareholders at State Street
are agitating for the removal of the custody bank's chief
executive or chief financial officer.
SOFTBANK TO INJECT $8 BLN IN CAPITAL INTO SPRINT
Sprint Nextel has been given $8 billion in capital it
can use to better compete with Verizon Wireless and
AT&T after SoftBank.
RBS SET TO LEAVE TOXIC ASSET SCHEME
RBS will this week get the go-ahead from government
and regulators to exit the state-backed insurance scheme
covering its old "toxic assets".
SFO DROPS PROBE INTO ICELAND'S KAUPTHING
The Serious Fraud Office has dropped its investigation into
the collapse of Kaupthing, the Icelandic bank, and shut its case
against Robert Tchenguiz.