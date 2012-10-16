Financial Times
Headlines
PANDIT RESIGNS FROM CITI AFTER BOARD CLASH -
MASTERCARD MINES DATA FOR MARKETERS -
BBA CONSIDERS REGISTER TO BAN ROGUE BANKERS -
INDONESIA PROBES CLAIMS OVER BUMI UNIT -
CWC SET TO OFFLOAD MACAU GROUP STAKE -
CLARK WARNS BANKS TO PURGE TAINTED STAFF -
EU WARNS GOOGLE RISKS FINES OVER PRIVACY -
SOCGEN TO SUSPEND SOME JAPAN ACTIVITIES -
Overview
PANDIT RESIGNS FROM CITI AFTER BOARD CLASH
Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Vikram Pandit resigned
abruptly on Tuesday after months of simmering tensions with the
board of directors.
MASTERCARD MINES DATA FOR MARKETERS
MasterCard is analysing transaction data to help
marketers direct targeted advertising at consumers.
BBA CONSIDERS REGISTER TO BAN ROGUE BANKERS
UK bankers face the risk of being barred from their
profession by an independent body if they misbehave, under new
rules under consideration.
INDONESIA PROBES CLAIMS OVER BUMI UNIT
Indonesia's market regulator is investigating the use of
funds raised in an initial public offering of one of
London-listed Bumi Plc's key assets.
CWC SET TO OFFLOAD MACAU GROUP STAKE
Cable & Wireless Communications is in advanced talks
to sell its controlling stake in Macau's largest telecoms group
to Citic Telecom International.
CLARK WARNS BANKS TO PURGE TAINTED STAFF
Britain's banks must purge those remaining staff who are
tainted by scandal or who fail to grasp the need for a complete
culture change, Greg Clark said on Tuesday.
EU WARNS GOOGLE RISKS FINES OVER PRIVACY
EU regulators have demanded that Google
substantially change its controversial privacy policies or risk
fines.
SOCGEN TO SUSPEND SOME JAPAN ACTIVITIES
Societe Generale has been ordered to suspend some
of its private banking activities in Japan after the country's
financial regulator found "serious violations" of laws.