Financial Times
Headlines
BARCLAYS SETS ASIDE FURTHER FUNDS FOR PPI -
OXFORD INVESTMENT CHIEF CRITICISES BUYOUTS -
GOOGLE TRADING HALTED AFTER EARNINGS ERROR -
ARCELORMITTAL EXPLORES IRON ORE STAKE SALE -
M STANLEY SHOW THE 'FLAKY' SIDE OF MODEL -
NEWSWEEK TO ABANDON PRINT EDITION -
WALMART PROBED IN NDIA OVER INVESTMENT -
SHELL IN US TALKS TO EXTEND ARCTIC LEASES -
Overview
BARCLAYS SETS ASIDE FURTHER FUNDS FOR PPI
Barclays reported a spike in claims of unwanted
insurance policies sold, forcing it to set aside a further 700
million pounds ($1.13 billion).
OXFORD INVESTMENT CHIEF CRITICISES BUYOUTS
Oxford University's investment chief accused private equity
bosses of failing their clients by charging excessive fees and
delivering lacklustre returns.
GOOGLE TRADING HALTED AFTER EARNINGS ERROR
Third-quarter earnings from Google were published
several hours earlier than planned on Thursday, sparking a panic
sell-off of the company's shares.
ARCELORMITTAL EXPLORES IRON ORE STAKE SALE
ArcelorMittal is exploring the sale of a stake in
its $10 billion Canadian iron ore business, as the world's
biggest steel company struggles to cope with the downturn.
M STANLEY SHOW THE 'FLAKY' SIDE OF MODEL
Morgan Stanley adjusted its own benchmark of
potential losses in a move that boosted its reported capital
buffers, sparking debate over banking measures.
NEWSWEEK TO ABANDON PRINT EDITION
Newsweek's print edition in to cease publication after 79
years, pinning their hopes on cost-cutting and an "all-digital"
strategy.
WALMART PROBED IN INDIA OVER INVESTMENT
Walmart is being investigated in India over
accusations that it secretly invested in supermarkets.
SHELL IN US TALKS TO EXTEND ARCTIC LEASES
Royal Dutch Shell, the European oil company, has
been in talks with the U.S. government over extending its leases
for oil development in the Arctic seas north of Alaska.