XSTRATA CLOSE TO BACKING GLENCORE OFFER
Xstrata is preparing to recommend the latest merger
offer from Glencore on Monday.
BERLIN AND PARIS UNITE ON EADS HOLDINGS
Germany and France have agreed a common position on the
tie-up of EADS and BAE Systems.
GRADUATES TURN AWAY FROM WALL ST
More graduates are opting for careers outside investment
banking as the pull of big bonuses is replaced by job insecurity
in the industry.
PRIVATE EQUITY MANAGERS FEAR TAX HIT
Private equity fund managers are so worried about changes to
the way their income is taxed in the US that some are trying to
rewrite agreements with investors.
NEWS CORP BOOSTS COMPLIANCE TEAMS
News Corp has hired a senior official from the
Securities and Exchange Commission and a former federal
prosecutor to lead new compliance units.
CASTLE TRUST EYES CASH-STRAPPED HOMEBUYERS
The former head of the City of London watchdog is to chair a
new company that offers cash-strapped homebuyers interest-free
loans.
GLOBAL ETF SECTOR IN LINE FOR RECORD YEAR
Investors are on course to put a record amount of money into
exchange-traded funds.
OIL GROUPS TUSSLE FOR COLOMBIA LICENCES
Some of the world's largest oil companies are jostling for
licences to explore for shale gas in Colombia.
MILIBAND SOUNDS WARNING NOTE ON BANKS
Ed Miliband caused concern in the City of London on Sunday
when he warned that a future Labour government might split
Britain's biggest banks.
US CANDIDATES' FUTURES UP FOR DEBATE
Barack Obama is scheduled to spend Monday holed up in Nevada
for intensive debate practice.
PENSION INJECTIONS FIGHT TO TRIM SHORTFALLS
Britain's largest employers have poured roughly 175 billion
pounds ($282.59 billion) into their underfunded pension schemes
over the past decade.