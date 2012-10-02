Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 pct in a year -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.
BANKS REAP PROFITS ON MORTGAGES AFTER QE3
Bank profits from new mortgages have soared since the Federal Reserve began its third round of bond purchases two weeks ago.
CALL FOR BANK BONUSES TO BE PAID IN DEBT
Banks should pay bonuses in debt, which would be wiped out if a bank failed, according to the Liikanen commission.
GOOGLE MARKET CAP TOPS MICROSOFT
Google's stock market value topped that of long-time rival Microsoft for the first time on Monday.
XSTRATA RECOMMENDS GLENCORE OFFER
Xstrata's novel structure for its long-awaited merger with Glencore has gained further shareholder support.
FOUR CHARGED IN INSIDER TRADING DEALING CASE
Four people have been charged with a 3 million pounds ($4.84 million) alleged conspiracy to commit insider dealing.
WORKDAY EYES $3.8 BLN VALUATION IN IPO
Workday, a lossmaking U.S. business software company, paved the way on Monday for the biggest technology IPO since Facebook's listing.
BAKRIES TO SELL ASSETS TO REPAY LOAN
Indonesia's Bakrie family have agreed to sell non-core assets to repay a loan that fell into default because of the share price collapse of Bumi.
FRANCE THROWS COLD WATER ON EADS DEAL
The two key French and German private sector shareholders in EADS are pressing for changes to its 34 billion euros proposal to merge with BAE Systems.
SAC PLACES TOP MANAGER ON LEAVE
SAC Capital has placed a top portfolio manager on paid leave after an analyst who reported to him pleaded guilty to insider trading last week.
